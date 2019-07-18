Lugnuts Starter Watson Promoted

July 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, pitcher Troy Watson has been promoted to A-Advanced Dunedin. There is no corresponding move.

Watson was 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in 11 appearances, eight starts, in his first year with the Lugnuts. The native of Gunter, Tex., was coming off back-to-back six-inning, one-run gems.

The Lugnuts (13-12, 45-49) play the second game of a three-game series against the Burlington Bees (11-14, 50-45) tonight at 7:05 p.m., a Labatt Thirsty Thursday - Craft Beer Night! For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.