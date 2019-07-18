Lugnuts Starter Watson Promoted
July 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, pitcher Troy Watson has been promoted to A-Advanced Dunedin. There is no corresponding move.
Watson was 4-2 with a 4.41 ERA in 11 appearances, eight starts, in his first year with the Lugnuts. The native of Gunter, Tex., was coming off back-to-back six-inning, one-run gems.
The Lugnuts (13-12, 45-49) play the second game of a three-game series against the Burlington Bees (11-14, 50-45) tonight at 7:05 p.m., a Labatt Thirsty Thursday - Craft Beer Night! For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
