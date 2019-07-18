5-Run Inning Not Enough as Beloit falls to West Michigan

BELOIT, WI - The Snappers bats exploded for a 5-run sixth inning, but it was not enough as Beloit fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps 13-7 on Thursday Night. Beloit had a solid day at the plate scoring 5 runs, but 5 straight innings of runs for the Caps was too much this evening.

Very similar to last night's game, West Michigan would get the bats going early and often scoring 6 unanswered runs in the first six innings tonight. However, the resilient bats of the Beloit Snappers would not be discouraged putting up 5 runs in the bottom half of the sixth.

In the sixth inning, Skyler Weber and Joseph Pena would lead off with back-to-back singles and advance a base after a defensive miscue for West Michigan. Skipping ahead two batters, Nick Ward would hit a sharp double down the left field line to plate Weber and the Snappers first runs of the ballgame.

Moments later, Cobie Vance ripped a ball to left field to score Pena and cut the Snappers deficit to just 4 at the time. Then, after a change of pitcher for the Caps and a strikeout for Beloit, the fireworks would start in terms of the longball for the Snappers.

With two runners on, Logan Farrar launched a ball over the right field wall for the Snappers first sixth-inning home homer of the season making the deficit just one after six. The homer was Farrar's second longball on the season and completed the 5-run 6th inning for Beloit.

In the ninth, Beloit would get two more runs with 3 straight hits, however, it would not be enough as the Snappers fell 13-7 tonight. In the inning, Lester Madden and Weber hit back-to- back doubles with two outs, while Pena singled in later to round out the scoring for Beloit.

Beloit will be back in action tomorrow to finish out this 3-game series with the Whitecaps tomorrow before welcoming in the Chicago Cubs affiliate, the South Bend Cubs for the first and only time this year this weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 tomorrow and you can get your tickets to any of these games at Pohlman Field online at snappersbaseball.com or by calling 608-362-2272.

The Beloit Snappers are a member of the Midwest League and have been the Single-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. For more ticket information, contact the Snappers office at (608) 362- 2272 or visit our website, www.snappersbaseball.com.

