Dragons Notes for Thursdsay

July 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Thursday, July 18, 2019 l Game # 26 (96)

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (11-14, 39-56) at Quad Cities River Bandits (15-9, 58-32)

RH Lyon Richardson (2-7, 4.41) vs. RH Brett Daniels (4-4, 1.59)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Houston Astros) in the second game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Quad Cities 9, Dayton 3. The River Bandits built a 9-0 lead over the first five innings and cruised to the win. The Dragons scored three runs over the final two innings and were two batters away from getting the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth but came up short. Michael Siani had two hits and a walk and Claudio Finol had a two-run double for Dayton. The Dayton loss snapped their three-game winning streak.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 4-3 in vs. West Division teams over the last seven games. They went 4-8 against the West in the first half.

Dragons pitchers allowed seven earned runs in eight innings last night after posting an ERA of 2.00 (54 IP, 12 ER) in the six home games against West Division opponents Wednesday-Monday. Dragons relievers have allowed three earned runs in 31 innings (0.87 ERA) in the last seven games including last night.

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero is batting .377 (20 for 53) over his last 13 games. In the Second Half, Manzanero leads the league in extra base hits (15) and is tied for 1st in doubles (10), tied for 1st in RBI (17), 2nd in hits (31), and tied for 3rd in home runs (4). He ranks 3rd in slugging percentage (.573), 5th in OPS (.910), and 8th in batting average (.323).

Bren Spillane is batting .385 (20 for 52) over his last 15 games.

Michael Siani is batting .400 (14-35) with five stolen bases over his last 10 games. He has a five-game hitting streak, going 10 for 21 (.476).

Since May 24, Siani has played in 42 games and is batting .311 (50 for 161) with 18 stolen bases in 21 tries.

Claudio Finol has a seven-game hitting streak, batting .345 (10 for 29).

Morgan Lofstrom over his last five games is batting .353, and five of his six hits are doubles.

- The Dragons top hitters in the Second Half (24 G) are Pabel Manzanero (.323, 10 doubles, 4 HR, 17 RBI, .573 slg. pct.); Bren Spillane (.344, 5 doubles, 1 HR, 10 RBI); Claudio Finol (.306 in 10 games). - Dragons top hitters in July are Manzanero (.328 with a .574 slg. pct., 13 RBI); Spillane (.357/.524), and Siani (.341, 5 SB).

Matt Pidich over his last 17 games: 1.16 ERA, 31 IP, 19 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 10 BB, 30 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, July 19 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Adrian Rodriguez (4-2, 4.58) at Quad Cities RH Jose Bravo (1-2, 3.78)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.