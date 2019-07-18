Mike Ryan from "Le Batard Show" Coming to TinCaps Game

July 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Mike Ryan Ruiz, the Executive Producer of the "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" on ESPN Radio and ESPNews, is traveling from Miami to Parkview Field for Thursday's 7:05 p.m. TinCaps game.

A grassroots movement has turned Thursday's game at Parkview Field into an unofficial "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" Night. Dan, Stugotz, and the show's entire crew were planning to get to Fort Wayne for the game via a private plane, however, their efforts were thwarted by the show's legal team. Mike Ryan is taking commercial flights to be in attendance.

Thursday, June 18, is also "The Unofficial Dan Le Batard with Stugotz Occurrence Day" in the City of Fort Wayne, as proclaimed by Mayor Tom Henry.

"We're thrilled to host Mike Ryan," said Michael Limmer, TinCaps Vice President for Marketing and Promotions. "We appreciate the exposure the Le Batard Show has provided the TinCaps recently and are ecstatic to be able to help gather their passionate fans for meetup at Parkview Field."

Mike Ryan, 33, started interning for the show in 2005 at the age of 19. In 2007, he was hired as a producer and became executive producer in 2014. Mike Ryan, whose role extends beyond simply producing the show and is routinely featured on air, has become wildly popular himself with more than 108,900 followers on Twitter and 30,700 on Instagram. He often leads the show's local hour in Miami, which is where the so-called "Fort Wayne 5" movement began earlier this month.

Ryan tweeted this morning, "Tonight, we storm the Fort. #FortWayne5" On his Instagram, he shared a screenshot from a news story about his impending appearance on Fort Wayne's NBC.

Thursday's game features a Thirsty Thursday promotion with $1 domestic draft beers and other drink specials, as well as postgame fireworks. Fans of the show are encouraged to purchase their tickets at FortWayne5.com.

Unofficial "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" Night Highlights

- "The Sports Rush with Brett Rump" live from the North Gate Plaza from 4-6 p.m.

- Gates open for fans at 5:35 p.m.

- Free t-shirts for Le Batard Show fans

- Fort Wayne 5 leader Joe Caldwell will throw out ceremonial first pitch

- 7:15 p.m. group photo for Le Batard Show fans on the center-field concourse

- Content produced by the show on the video board, including a special message from Dan Le Batard

- Thirsty Thursday presented by Rudy's ($1 domestic drafts and other drink specials)

- Postgame Fireworks

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.