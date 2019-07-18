Hot Rods Game Notes

Miller Hogan will start for the Hot Rods tonight in Geneva, IL and it's also his 23rd birthday.

About Last Night... The Bowling Green Hot Rods blew a two-run lead in the ninth inning, falling in the series opener to the Kane County Cougars in walk-off fashion, 6-5 on Wednesday night. The Cougars took an early lead, plating two runs in the first inning against Hot Rods starter Matthew Liberatore. The game stayed 2-0 until the fifth when Ford Proctor doubled home Jordan Qsar and scored when Jonathan Aranda reached to tie the game. Kane County took the lead back on a sac fly off the bat of Zac Almond in the bottom of the fifth, but the Hot Rods tied it again in the sixth thanks to an error, two wild pitches, and a ground out to plate Grant Witherspoon and make it a 3-3 game. Chris Betts put BG in front with a 398-foot homer as part of a two-run inning in the eighth, but Kane County stormed back in the ninth to score three runs with the dagger coming off the bat of Joey Rose who drove in Alek Thomas with a sacrifice fly to give the Cougars a 6-5 walk-off win.

Osmy's amazing stretch... Osmy Gregorio's 15-game hit streak came to an end on Wednesday night, closing out the Hot Rods' longest streak of the season. Gregorio finished with 25 hits over that span, posting a .431 batting average with a homer, three doubles, 11 runs, nine RBIs, five walks, and an on-base percentage of .476. Gregorio boosted his average from .152 to .212 in that span. The streak fell two-short of Bowling Greens all-time high of 17 games.

Two End, One Extends... Osmy Gregorio's 15-game and Jonathan Aranda's 10-game hitting streaks both ended in last night's contest, but Jordan Qsar's streak was extended to seven games on Wednesday. The lefty is batting .368, going 7-19 with two homers, a double, seven runs, and six RBIs while walking and striking out seven times. That brings his OBP to .538 in that time as he becomes the 11th player this season to have a streak of seven or more games this season.

Everyone is Aboard... The Hot Rods have multiple active on-base streaks prior to Thursday's matchup with Kane County. Seaver Whalen has been on base in 14-straight (.446 OBP) while Qsar is at 10-games. Chris Betts has reached safely in nine-straight games while Roberto Alvarez has a five-gamer dating back to July 10. Connor Hollis and Izzy Wilson's streaks have reached four games, too.

Against the Cougars... BG returns to Geneva, IL for the first time since 2017, where the Hot Rods took the three-game series 2-1. While 2018 went BG's way as well, the all-time series between the two clubs is tied 14-14 heading into Thursday's swing game of a three-game set. The Hot Rods swept the Cougars in 2012, 3-0, but Kane County has accomplished the feat twice against BG in 2013 and 2014. The Cougars won by their largest margin in the all-time series on July 11 with a 9-2 victory while Bowling Green's biggest margin was nine-run win during the 2016 season. The Hot Rods are 6-7 all-time at Northwestern Medicine Field ahead of the series.

Yesterday's Notes... Qsar extended his hit streak to seven games... Aranda extended his hit streak to 10 games... Osmy Gregorio failed to get a hit for the first time in 15 games... Proctor has back-to-back three-hit games... It also tied his season high... It was Proctor's 23rd multi-hit game and eighth three-hit effort of the season... Betts hit his 15th home run of the season... He's one-shy of being tied for fifth all-time in Hot Rods franchise history... He's seven-shy of the franchise record (22, Derek Dietrich)... Betts had his 17th multi-hit game of the season... Hot Rods manager Reinaldo Ruiz was ejected in the fifth inning... It's the second time this season he's been ejected... The Hot Rods are 19-11 in the first game of a series... They're 11-8 against the Western Division this season... Bowling Green falls to 6-7 on the road against Kane County in the all-time series and 14-14 overall... The team is 18-22 when the opponent scores first... The loss snaps a three-game win streak...

