Kernels Rally for 5-4 Win Thursday

EASTLAKE, OHIO - Spencer Steer drew a balk on an attempted steal of home plate Thursday to put the Cedar Rapids Kernels ahead for good in a 5-4 come-from-behind win against the Lake County Captains at Classic Park. Cedar Rapids (16-10, 55-41) clinched its eighth consecutive series victory over Lake County (14-12, 54-41) and holds a 2-0 lead in this three-game set.

The Captains scored in each of the first three innings to establish a 3-0 edge. Daniel Schneemann's RBI double drove in Quentin Holmes during the opening stanza. Josh Rolette doubled in the second before scoring on a triple from Cody Farhat. Jose Fermin extended the third inning via bunt single and came home when Ruben Cardenas followed with a double.

Millersburg, Ohio native Gabe Snyder smashed a fourth-inning solo shot to break up Lake County's shutout bid. Snyder, playing in his second professional game within his home state, lifted a leadoff home run to right-center field to trim the difference to 3-1. Snyder is now tied with Chris Williams and Jared Akins at a team-high 10 round-trippers each.

Lake County answered in the fifth with a homer of its own. Schneemann's leadoff solo blast to right-center field that secured a 4-1 Captains lead and his first clout this season.

Steer and the Kernels surged in front, 5-4, in the seventh. Yeltsin Encarncaion opened the scoring by driving in Albee Weiss via sacrifice fly. Two batters later, Steer hit a double to bring in Alex Isola. Daniel Ozoria tallied the game-tying run on Gilberto Celestino's RBI groundout. Steer moved to third base on the play and caused a balk while trying to steal home to produce the decisive run.

Luis Rijo (3-6) gave up four runs in six innings but also received credit for the win Thursday. J.T. Perez earned his first Kernels hold with two shutout innings, and Rickey Ramirez tossed a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first Kernels save of 2019.

Luis Araujo (2-4) allowed the four-run rally in the seventh and was charged for a blown save and a loss. Eli Lingos posted his first professional quality start with a career-high 10 strikeouts over a personal-best six innings pitched, but he was knocked out of a potential victory with the pivotal seventh inning.

