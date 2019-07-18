Roederer's Two Homers Not Enough as Wisconsin Tops South Bend 5-4
July 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release
Appleton, WI: With a comfortable 3-0 lead heading to the 3rd inning from Fox Cities Stadium on Thursday night, the South Bend Cubs turned to the number one Chicago Cubs pitching prospect Brailyn Marquez to turn the series around after dropping the opener.
Marquez kept his end of the deal and struck out seven in five innings with two runs allowed. However, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers found a way to win the game by a final of 5-4.
The big early South Bend lead was bursted open by 19-year-old center fielder Cole Roederer, who smashed his fourth home run of the year over the right field wall to plate two runs. For Roederer, each of his home runs this season have come away from Four Winds Field.
Heading to the 6th inning, it was a 3-2 Cubs lead as Marquez departed in line for the win. In his five complete innings, the hard-throwing lefty got back to his usual form with the seven punch-outs.
South Bend got their two run lead back right away, however, as Roederer cranked his second home run off the game out of the yard to give him his fifth of the year. Roederer's batting average is now back up to .220 on the season.
The Timber Rattlers began to claw back and eventually tied the game against the first man out of the bullpen Peyton Remy. Wisconsin plated two runs in the bottom of the 6th to tie it at 4-4 when Leugim Castillo doubled home a pair.
Remy also allowed the eventual game winning run in the bottom of the 7th as Brent Diaz plated Midwest League All-Star David Fry on a single. The Cubs bats went quiet in the final third of the game and the Timber Rattlers picked up the series win by taking the first two games.
The Cubs will look to salvage the series tomorrow night at 8:05 PM with left-hander Faustino Carrera on the mound. After tomorrow's game, South Bend will begin a three-game series against the Beloit Snappers.
