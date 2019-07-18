Ted Ginn Jr. Added to Cleveland Sports History Night Lineup

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains, the Class A-Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, are excited to announce that Glenville Academy alum, former Ohio State Buckeye and current NFL wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. will join the Cleveland Sports History night line-up. Ginn is taking the place of Chris "Beanie" Wells who was previously announced but is unable to attend.

In addition to Ted Ginn Jr. the Captains are happy to announce the additions of Cavs Legion Gaming Club player Chris "Savage" Tracey and Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Browns Spanish language announcer Rafael Hernandez-Brito to the Cleveland Sports History lineup.

Ginn Jr. played football in college at Ohio State University where he set a Big Ten conference record with six punt return touchdowns over his three seasons in Columbus. Ginn was part of the 2006 Buckeyes team that went 12-0 in the regular season including a 42-39 #1 Ohio State win over arch-rival and #2 ranked University of Michigan Wolverines. In the NFL, Ginn has 379 career receptions, for 5,281 yards, and 31 TD. Ginn Jr has 9,499 career return yards and 7 touchdowns. Ginn Jr has played for four other NFL teams besides Miami. Ginn Jr. has played with the San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and currently with the New Orleans Saints.

Cavs 2K athlete Chris "Savage" Tracey was the 2nd pick in the 6th round of the 2018 NBA 2k League Draft, then was retained by Cavs Legion GC for the 2019 season. Savage is a point guard for the Cavs Legion and is averaging nearly 9 points and over 3 assists per game this season.

Rafael Hernandez-Brito, known as Rafa "El Alcalde", ("The Mayor"), is the Spanish play-by-play announcer for the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers. Rafa has worked 11 Super Bowls, five soccer World Cups, four NBA Finals, and the NCAA Final Four. Prior to joining the Cavaliers Rafa was the Sports Director at Univision Radio for nine years.

