TinCaps Game Notes: April 9 vs. Dayton (Game 6)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-2) v. Dayton Dragons (2-3)

RHP Angel Acevedeo vs. RHP Jared Solomon

Tuesday, April 9 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, IN) - 7:05 PM (Game 6/140)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 | MiLB.TV)

MONDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps came from behind to beat the Dragons, 9-5, in their series opener. Fort Wayne tallied a dozen hits and despite trailing 3-1, they turned it around with 3 runs in the 6th, 2 in the 7th, and 3 in the 8th. Starter Ramon Perez struck out 8 in 5 frames without yielding an earned run.

260 TO THE SHOW: There were 10 MLB games on Monday night, and the winning pitcher in 3 of those contests was a former TinCap: Eric Lauer (2016) for the Padres, Miles Mikolas (2010) for the Cardinals, and Brad Brach (2009) for the Cubs... San Diego beat San Francisco, 6-5, overcoming a 5-0 deficit. 2017 TinCaps shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. started the rally with a 2-run homer - his 3rd of the season. 2014-15 TinCaps right fielder Franmil Reyes capped the comeback with a go-ahead pinch-hit homer in the 7th... 12 of the 25 Padres on their active roster have appeared in at least 1 game with the TinCaps (6 more are on the Injured List).

FOREVER YOUNG: The average age for a TinCaps position player thus far has been 20.0, the youngest in the Midwest League (league average: 21.1). The average age for a 'Caps pitcher is 20.8, also the youngest in the MWL (league average: 21.8). Fort Wayne has had the most youthful lineup in the circuit each of the previous 5 years going back to 2014. The TinCaps had the youngest pitching staff in the league in 2016 and ranked tied for 2nd youngest in '18, 2nd youngest in '17, '13, and '12. According to Baseball America, Justin Lopez is the 5th youngest player in the league right now at 18.

TUCU TURNING IT ON: Infielder Tucupita Marcano started the season 1-for-11 and is now 5-for-his-last 9. In 2018, Marcano, as an 18-year-old, led the Arizona League in batting average (.395) and ranked 2nd in BB/K (2.60).

BIG PATIENCE: Outfielders Grant Little and Jawuan Harris have both drawn 4 walks - tied for 8th most in the circuit.

HUNTING DOUBLES: Catcher Blake Hunt is 4-for-12 with his first 3 hits being doubles - tied for the most in the MWL.

ON THE RUN: Outfielder Grant Little, infielder Xavier Edwards, and infielder Lee Solomon each have 2 stolen bases - tied for 3rd most in the MWL.

STARTING PITCHER ANGEL ACEVEDO:

- THROWS: 2-Seam Fastball, 4-Seam Fastball, Changeup, Curveball

- SIGNED: At the age of 17 by Padres scout Yfrain Linares

- 2016: Pitched in 13 games (7 starts) for the DSL Padres... 2.86 ERA... Allowed 61 hits in 50.1 IP with 33 strikeouts and 18 walks, plus 3 hit batters... opponents hit .293 against him

- 2017: Pitched in 14 games (3 starts) for the AZL Padres 1... 9.98 ERA... Allowed 55 hits in 30.2 IP with 25 strikeouts and 13 walks, plus a hit batter... Opponents hit .379 against him with 4 home runs

- 2018: Pitched in 12 games (11) starts with Short-Season A Tri-City... 3.88 ERA... Allowed 55 hits in 65.0 IP with 54 strikeouts and 16 walks, plus 3 hit batters... Opponents hit .223 against him with 1 home run allowed... Led the Dust Devils in Innings Pitched (9th in the Northwest League) & Strikeouts... Made 1 spot start for High-A Lake Elsinore on June 26

- 2019: Made TinCaps debut in relief on Opening Night against Lansing with 2 scoreless innings

- MISCELLANEOUS: Favorite Big Leaguer Growing Up: Félix Hernández (who's also from Venezuela)... Favorite MLB Team As a Kid: Red Sox... Hobby/Hidden Talent: Playing Piano... Favorite Meal: Chicken & Rice... If He Wasn't Working in Baseball He'd Want to Work in: Music

- INSTAGRAM: @angelacevedo2937

