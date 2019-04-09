Bandits Partner with TBK Bank to Renovate Youth Field

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits and TBK Bank, SSB have announced an initiative to renovate youth baseball and softball fields in the Quad Cities and surrounding areas. The first project as part of this initiative will be completed this week at Northwest Park in Davenport.

The Northwest Park Babe Ruth Field will undergo a transformation on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week in order to give the young athletes playing on this field a better baseball experience. River Bandits Head Groundskeeper Andrew Marking will lead a team of volunteers from the River Bandits front office and TBK Bank team members throughout the project. Some of the planned improvements include new pitching rubbers and plates in the bullpens, re-sloping the pitching mounds, cleaning up and levelling the area around home plate, cleaning the edges of the infield, clearing the infield dirt of grass and weeds and replacing some of the sod on the field. QC Custom Tees has partnered with the program to provide t-shirts for all of the volunteers.

The field is home to the Scott County Babe Ruth League. The league gives children under the age of 18 an opportunity to play baseball in the spring prior to their summer baseball seasons. For some of the players who won't play high school ball this represents their last chance to play organized baseball.

The River Bandits and TBK Bank will hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Northwest Park to unveil the renovated field. The address for the field is 3400 N. Division St. in Davenport. Members of the media are invited to attend and take footage of the new field. River Bandits General Manager Jacqueline Holm, TBK Bank, Midwest Division President John DeDoncker and Mike Lizak from the Scott County Babe Ruth League are scheduled to address the media at this event.

Volunteers will be working on the field Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

