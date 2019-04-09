Dragons Notes for Tuesday

April 9, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Tuesday, April 9, 2019 l Game # 6

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (2-3) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-2)

RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 6.75) vs. RH Angel Acevedo (0-0, 0.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a four-game set. 2018 Season Series: Fort Wayne 7, Dayton 5 (at Fort Wayne: TinCaps 4, Dragons 2).

Last Game: Monday: Fort Wayne 9, Dayton 5. The Dragons took a 3-1 lead to the bottom of the sixth inning, only to see Fort Wayne score three in the sixth, two in the seventh, and three in the eighth to pull away. The Dragons suffered numerous defensive breakdowns in the sixth including two errors, a passed ball allowing a run to score, and a fly ball in which an outfielder slipped to allow a double. The Dragons collected eight hits by eight different players. Bren Spillane, Juan Martinez, and Reniel Ozuna each had a double. Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson retired the final 10 batters he faced in a strong four-inning stint, allowing just one run while throwing 73 pitches.

Individual Notes

Mariel Bautista ranks among the Midwest League leaders in several categories. He is third in slugging percentage (.706); tied for fourth in total bases (12); tied for second in extra base hits (3); tied for third in RBI (5); and 13th in OPS (1.039).

Juan Martinez has hit safely in all four games he has appeared in. Pabel Manzanero has hit safely in the three games he has played in.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, April 9 (7:05 p.m.) Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 6.75) at Fort Wayne RH Angel Acevedo (0-0, 0.00)

Wednesday, April 10 (11;05 a.m.): Dayton LH Jacob Heatherly (0-0, 6.00) at Fort Wayne LH Ryan Weathers (0-0, 0.00)

Thursday, April 11 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus at Fort Wayne LH Efraín Contreras (0-0, 4.50)

