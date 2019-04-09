Tickets for Pitbull Concert at Four Winds Field to Go on Sale Wednesday, April 10 at 10 AM ET

SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs are reminding fans that tickets for the Pitbull concert scheduled at Four Winds Field on Sunday, June 16 will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 10. Tickets for the concert start at $45 and can be purchased by visiting PitbullSouthBend.com or by calling the Box Office at (574) 235-9988.

The concert is part of the three-day 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game line-up of events. Also scheduled is Fan Fest on Monday, June 17, the All-Star Luncheon at the Century Center on Tuesday, June 18 at 11:30 a.m., and the main event, the 2019 All-Star Midwest League All-Star Game on Tuesday, June 18 at 7:35 p.m. ET.

For more information on the Pitbull concert, the All-Star game and all other events, visit SouthBendCubs.com/ASG.

2019 Midwest League All-Star Game

The 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game presented by Four Winds Casinos takes place Tuesday, June 18 and will feature some of the most promising players in professional baseball today. It is the first time in 30 years the Midwest League All-Star Game will be held in South Bend, Indiana. The 2019 event will kick off with a concert on Sunday, June 16 at Four Winds Field featuring global superstar Pitbull, along with two additional acts. Fan Fest at Four Winds Field will take place on Monday, June 17 and will feature a home run derby with the top hitters in the Midwest League, an autograph session with several former Chicago Cubs players along with the 2019 Midwest League All-Star players. In addition, other family friendly activities include the Splash Pad, Toyota Fun Zone, catch on the field and running of the bases. On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg will headline an All-Star Luncheon at the Century Center in downtown South Bend, with proceeds benefitting Beacon Children's Hospital. For more information on the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game and any of the events leading up to it, including tickets for the All-Star Luncheon, visit SouthBendCubs.com and search for All-Star Festivities.

