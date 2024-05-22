TinCaps Game Information: May 22 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (A's Affiliate)

May 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-22) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (20-20)

Wednesday, May 22 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

LHP Jagger Haynes (No. 18 Padres Prospect) vs. RHP Mitch Myers

Video: Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST GAME: The TinCaps crushed the Lugnuts, 12-1. It was the first time Fort Wayne hit 4 homers in a game at Parkview Field since Aug. 4, 2017 against West Michigan. The 4 homers tied a single-game Parkview Field record.

HOME RUN DERBY X: Coming to Parkview Field on Saturday, Aug. 10.

SLAM FACTOIDS: Fort Wayne has hit a grand slam in 3 consecutive games for the first time in franchise history. (Research credit: Dylan Sinn from The Journal Gazette.) The MLB record for consecutive games with a grand slam is 4 (Padres, 2020). No MLB player has ever hit a grand slam in 3 consecutive games.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 6 in a row and 8 of their last 10... Over the last 6 games, Fort Wayne is batting .269 with an .831 OPS, while averaging 7 runs per game, and 'Caps pitchers have posted a 2.62 ERA... During the winning streak, the TinCaps have left just 27 runners on base (the fewest out of MiLB's 120 full-season teams).

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 11 of their 18 wins.

STREAKS: Anthony Vilar has reached base safely in 15 consecutive games (3rd longest active streak in the MWL)... Albert Fabian has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games, with in a hit in 8 in a row (3rd longest active streak in the MWL), and an RBI in 6 straight (tied for the longest streak in MiLB)... Devin Ortiz has hit safely in 7 consecutive games... Jay Beshears has a hit and scored a run in all 6 games he's played in as a TinCap... Kai Murphy has also scored a run in 6 consecutive games.

CLOSE CALLS: The 'Caps are tied with Triple-A Columbus for most extra-inning games played (8) in MiLB, and Columbus has played 5 more games overall... The TinCaps have played 14 one-run games (tied with Lansing for most in MWL) and 8 two-run games... Fort Wayne has 3 walk-off wins... Saturday was the team's first win this season by more than 3 runs.

DEFENSE: The TinCaps lead the league in outfield assists (10). Individually, Kai Murphy has the most (5)... TinCaps catchers rank 3rd in the MWL in caught stealing % at 26% (the league average is 22%). Individually, Anthony Vilar ranks 6th in CS (8), while Ethan Salas ranks 9th (7).

KAI MURPHY: 11 doubles, 3rd in MWL... 3 sac bunts, 3rd in MWL.

ETHAN SALAS: 6-for-last-14 with 3 doubles and a homer... For the year, leads the team in BB (21) and BB% (14%).

HOMER BUSH JR: 21 stolen bases, most in MWL.

ALBERT FABIAN: First 20 games of the season, 0 RBIs. Last 6 games, 14 RBIs. Since May 11, leads all players in both MLB and MiLB in RBIs.

BAD LUCK: The following TinCaps have 3 players in the bottom 9 of the MWL in BABIP, including Griffin Doersching (6th, .238) and Nerwilian Cedeño (8th, .240).

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: Parkview Field hosted sellout crowds Friday-Sunday, including Saturday's season-high turnout of 8,402. Saturday's crowd was the largest for a May game in the franchise's history. It was also the largest crowd at Parkview Field for a non-July 4th date since 2018. The weekend marked the first time the TinCaps sold out 3 consecutive games since 2018, and was the highest attendance for a Friday-Sunday stretch since 2015.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.