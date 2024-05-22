Chiefs Walk-off Cedar Rapids 3-2, Snap Kernels' Eight-Game Winning Streak

Peoria, IL - William Sullivan delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Peoria over Cedar Rapids 3-2 Wednesday night, ending the Kernels' winning streak at eight games.

After an extra-inning win in game one of the series, Cedar Rapids got on the board right away in game two. On pitch number 11 of the first at-bat of the game, Luke Keaschall crushed a solo home run to left field for his fifth leadoff homer of the year and to put the Kernels on top 1-0.

In the bottom of the first, the Chiefs responded right back. Zach Levenson walked to begin the frame, and after a single moved him into scoring position, he came home to score on a Michael Curialle RBI single to tie the game 1-1.

That stayed the score until the top of the fifth when Cedar Rapids re-took the lead. With two outs in the frame, Nate Baez lifted a triple, and a batter later came home to score on Keaschall's second RBI of the night, this time a single to center, to put the Kernels back ahead 2-1.

Again in the bottom of the inning, Peoria had the answer. Brody Moore singled to begin the inning, and after another base hit moved him along, Alex Iadisernia tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI single.

It stayed 2-2 until the bottom of the ninth inning. John Klein got the start for Cedar Rapids and allowed just two earned runs across 5.2 innings. Behind him, Jacob Wosinski continued his great start to the season, posting 1.2 hitless innings to keep the game tied headed to the bottom of the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Moore ripped a leadoff double in the left-center field gap, and on the next pitch, he scored the game-winning run on the Sullivan RBI single as Peoria walked off Cedar Rapids 3-2 to take the second game of the series.

The loss drops the Kernels to 25-15 on the season and snaps the Kernels eight-game winning streak. Game three of the series in Peoria is set for tomorrow at 6:35, with C.J. Culpepper on the mound against Brycen Mautz.

