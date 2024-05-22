Jorge's Home Run Keys Dragons' Last-Strike Comeback Win for DH Split

Davenport, Iowa - Dayton's Carlos Jorge hit a two-out, two-strike game-tying home run in the final scheduled inning, and Jay Allen II delivered a two-run single in extra innings as the Dragons defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits 8-6 in eight innings in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday night. Quad Cities won the first game, 5-2.

Doubleheader Recap:

After losing the first game of the doubleheader, the Dragons trailed Quad Cities 6-3 going to the seventh inning of a scheduled seven-inning game in game two. The Dragons comeback began when Jay Allen II walked, stole second, and scored on Sal Stewart's double to make it 6-4. With two outs and two strikes, Carlos Jorge blasted a home run to right field to tie the game, 6-6. Luis Mey pitched a perfect bottom of the seventh to send the game to extra innings.

In the eighth, with free runner Cade Hunter at second, Victor Acosta walked and with one out, Drew Mount was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Allen followed with a hard single to left field to drive in both Hunter and Acosta to give Dayton an 8-6 lead.

Mey struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth to close out the Dayton win.

The Dragons had nine hits in the second game. Jorge and Hector Rodriguez each had two. Jorge's homer was his fifth of the season. Allen had one hit and drove in three runs. In the first game, Dayton finished with seven hits including two by Rodriguez, who went 4 for 8 in the doubleheader.

Up Next: The Dragons (19-22) meet the River Bandits (20-21) on Thursday at 7:30 pm (EDT). Javi Rivera (1-2, 7.83) will start for Dayton against Steven Zobac (2-2, 2.91) of Quad Cities.

The next Dragons home game is Tuesday, June 4 at 7:05 pm against the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

