Sky Carp Drop Wild 14-13 Contest

May 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







MIDLAND, Mich.- In what was certainly the wackiest game of the 2024 season, the Sky Carp fell to the Loons 14-13 in 10 innings.

Josh Zamora was the headliner for the Sky Carp offense. Zamora crushed a three-run homer in the first and later added a two-run shot in the sixth inning as the game went back and forth all evening.

The Sky Carp plated four runs in the first frame only to see the Loons respond with five of their own.

The Carp vaulted back in front with a four-run sixth, three of them coming on Torin Montgomery's second homer of the season.

After the Loons went back in front, Mark Coley hit a two-out, two-strike RBI double in the ninth inning to tie the game at 12-12. A Cam Barstad RBI double gave the Carp the lead in the 10th, but they failed to hold the advantage and dropped to 2-6 on the road trip.

GAME NOTABLES

Montgomery's home run was his first since opening day.

Zamora now has nine home runs, including four on this road trip.

WANT TO GO? WHO: Sky Carp at Loons

WHEN: Tuesday, 5:05 p.m. Central

WHERE: Dow Diamond Stadium

TICKETS: Available online at www.milb.com/great-lakes

AUDIO BROADCAST: Available on milb.com/great-lakes

VIDEO BROADCAST: Through Bally Live and MiLB.tv.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.