Big Innings Doom Lugnuts, 12-5

May 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Keyed by a reserve outfielder forced into action, the Fort Wayne TinCaps (19-22) scored seven runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth and coasted to a seventh consecutive win, a 12-5 romp over the Lansing Lugnuts (20-21) on Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps have outscored the Lugnuts 24-6 in the first two games of the series.

The first four innings passed scorelessly in a duel between Lugnuts starter Mitch Myers and Fort Wayne lefty Jagger Haynes, but Danny Bautista, Jr. led off the fifth with a triple (leaving left fielder Albert Fabian injured on the warning track) and Cameron Masterman singled him in for a 1-0 Nuts lead.

But the TinCaps responded in overwhelming fashion: the first six batters reached base via four singles and two walks, capped by a two-run single from Ethan Salas that put Fort Wayne up 4-1. After a Homer Bush, Jr. foulout, Fabian's replacement, Tyler Robertson, crushed a three-run homer to blow the game open.

The TinCaps added five more runs in the sixth inning against relievers Garrett Irvin and Dylan Hall, and again it was Robertson with the big swing, drilling a two-run double, at the climax of the rally.

The Lugnuts closed out the scoring with four runs in the ninth, ignited by a three-run triple from Henry Bolte.

Bolte finished the game 2-for-5, joining Brayan Buelvas (2-for-4, walk, two doubles) and Masterman (2-for-4, single, double) as Lugnuts with multi-hit games.

Right-hander Luis Morales starts the third game for the Nuts at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, taking on Fort Wayne southpaw Miguel Cienfuegos.

The Nuts next return home from May 28-June 2 to host Peoria. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

