Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (DH at QC, 6 PM)

May 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, May 22, 2024 l Games # 40-41 (DH)

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 6:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (18-21) at Quad Cities River Bandits (19-20)

RH Ryan Cardona (3-1, 4.38)/LH Bryce Hubbart (1-3, 6.93) vs. LH Hunter Owen (3-1, 3.18)/RH Ben Kudrna (2-3, 2.87)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliates of the Kansas City Royals) in a doubleheader. These are the first two games of a six-game series.

This will be the Dragons second doubleheader of 2024. They split a DH at Lake County on May 10.

Streaks : The Dragons have won five of their last seven games and six of their last nine, all against teams that are currently tied for first place. Quad Cities enters this series with an eight-game losing streak. They are coming off a six-game sweep at the hands of Cedar Rapids (in the set, QC batted .203 and averaged 3.0 runs/game).

Last Game: Tuesday : Postponed, rain. Sunday : Great Lakes 3, Dayton 1. The Loons broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the eighth.

Last Series (May 14-19 vs. Great Lakes) : Dayton went 4-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .242 batting average (45 for 186); 5.0 runs/game (30 R, 6 G); 6 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 4.17 ERA (54 IP, 25 ER); 2 errors.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in fifth place, 3 1/2 games behind Great Lakes and Lake County, the East Division co-leaders.

Transactions: First baseman Ruben Ibarra has been promoted to Double-A Chattanooga. First baseman/outfielder Drew Mount has joined the Dragons on a Minor League injury rehab assignment (Mount is on the Louisville 60-day injured list).

Team Notes

The Dragons committed just two errors in the six-game series with Great Lakes that ended Sunday, matching the fewest they have committed in a six-game series since the Midwest League adopted the six-game series format at the start of the 2021 season. Both errors came on the same play Thursday and were both throwing errors.

The Dragons are 4-1 when their starting pitcher goes six innings; 11-5 when the starter goes 5+; 12-7 when the starter allows two runs or less.

The Dragons rank first in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,009).

Player Notes

Sal Stewart went 7 for 15 (.467) with four walks and one hit batsman in the last series. He reached base 12 times in five games (.600 OBP).

Jay Allen II is second in the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.600) and third in OPS (1.030). He is tied for fifth in home runs (7) and eighth in On-Base Percentage (.430).

Dragons starting pitcher Jared Lyons in the month of May has allowed just one run in 17 innings. His final May start will come Sunday.

Dragons reliever Brock Bell has gone four straight games without allowing a run, tossing one inning in each game and posting two saves.

Dragons reliever Vin Timpanelli has not allowed a run in three outings since his arrival, working 2.2 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Thursday, May 23 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (1-2, 7.83) at Quad Cities RH Steven Zobac (2-2, 2.91)

Friday, May 24 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Johnathan Harmon (0-3, 7.33) at Quad Cities TBA

Saturday, May 25 (7:00 pm): Dayton RH Kevin Abel (1-0, 2.79) at Quad Cities TBA

Sunday, May 26 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (2-1, 2.78) at Quad Cities TBA

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at wone.com, on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app, or on HD Radio on 104.7 HD 2 WTUI. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.