Sullivan Walks off Cedar Rapids to End Losing Skid

May 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - William Sullivan drove in the game-winning run in the ninth inning to send the Chiefs home with a 3-2 win over Cedar Rapids. For Peoria, the win snapped a six-game slide and was the first walk-off win of the season.

Both teams traded a run each in the first inning. Leadoff hitter Luke Keaschall blasted the 11th pitch of the at-bat to the left field berm to give the Kernels a 1-0 lead. In the home half, Zach Levenson walked and Leonardo Bernal singled to advance Levenson. Michael Curialle tied the game with an RBI single.

Each starter cruised for the next four innings to keep the game tied. In the fifth, Nate Baez hit his first career triple and Keaschall drove in his second run of the game. The Chiefs responded once again in the bottom half. Brody Moore and Graysen Tarlow both singled. Alex Iadisernia brought Moore across with a single to tie the game at 2-2.

Peoria starter Hancel Rincon recorded his third consecutive quality start with six innings pitched and two runs given up. The right-hander tied a season high with six strikeouts. He lowered his Dozer Park ERA to 3.78 this season.

The game remained knotted up at 2-2 until the bottom of the ninth inning. Moore led off the ninth with a double to center field, his second double and third hit of the night. William Sullivan singled to drive him home and give Peoria their first walk-off win of the 2024 season.

Gustavo Rodriguez threw two scoreless innings of relief for Peoria. Nathanael Heredia earned his second win of the season with a scoreless ninth inning. The left-hander lowered his season ERA to 1.38 in eight games.

The Chiefs and Kernels will play game three on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. Left-hander Brycen Mautz will start for the Chiefs.

