Captains Outlasted by Whitecaps 11-7 in Offensive Slugfest

May 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains (22-18) fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (21-19) in their series-opener by a score of 11-7 on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

LF C.J. Kayfus , MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Cleveland prospect, recorded a team-high four hits and finished a home run shy of the cycle. CF Jake Fox , MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Cleveland prospect, plated a team-high three runs.

West Michigan RHP Marco Jimenez (1-1) earned the win in relief, allowing one run on two hits with one walk in 1.1 innings of work. Lake County RHP Juan Zapata (0-4) recorded the loss, tossing 3.1 innings, allowing four runs (three earned), fanning two, and walking one in 77 pitches (49 strikes).

The Whitecaps struck first in the top of the first inning on a two-run double by CF Roberto Campos, MLB Pipeline's No. 24 Detroit prospect. The Captains then cut the lead in half in the bottom of the second inning after SS Jose Devers , MLB Pipeline's No. 19 Cleveland prospect, scored from second after a fielding error by West Michigan 3B Izaac Pacheco, MLB Pipeline's No. 29 Detroit prospect.

The Whitecaps proceeded to score eight of the next 12 runs over innings three through seven, anchored by a solo home run by DH Luis Santana in the third and a three-run homer by LF Seth Stephenson in the fifth.

Starting with 1B Maick Collado's batted ball that brought home Devers, the Captains scored in five straight frames from innings two through six. Their last six runs were scored on an RBI single by C Cooper Ingle in the third, an RBI double by Collado in the fourth, DH Guy Lipscomb's RBI single in the fifth, and Fox's three RBI on a forceout in the fifth, double in the sixth, and single in the eighth.

In a game that lasted three hours and 18 minutes and totaled 384 pitches, Lake County went 6-for-16 with runners in scoring position, while West Michigan went 4-for-20.

First pitch for the second game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Whitecaps is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on both X and Instagram.

Notes To Know

- Tuesday's game was the sixth time this year where two Midwest League teams combined for 29+ hits. Lake County has been part of three of these contests.

- 384 pitches were thrown in the game, the seventh-most in a Midwest League game this year. 250 of those pitches were strikes, the most strikes thrown in a MWL game this year.

- INF/OF C.J. Kayfus went 4-for-5, notching his second four-hit game at the High-A level, and first since April 20 versus Lansing.

- OF/INF Jake Fox recorded three RBI for the second time this year, and first since April 20 versus Lansing.

