'Caps' Win Streak Ends in Lake County

May 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed their best winning streak of the 2024 season over the past week, winning their last six games, but it came to an end Wednesday night as part of an 12-3 loss to the Lake County Captains at Classic Park.

The Captains plated ten runs over the middle three innings of the contest, putting the game out of reach from West Michigan. Meanwhile, Lake County starting pitcher Trenton Denholm dominated on the mound, tossing 8.1 innings, and allowing three runs on five hits in earning his fourth win of the season.

The ballgame saw the Whitecaps get dealt its most lopsided loss of the season. After an RBI-double by Roberto Campos knotted the contest at one in the fourth inning, the Captains busted the game open with ten total runs through the subsequent three frames. A pair of two-run homers by Lake County shortstop Jose Devers and a two-run double by center fielder Jake Fox highlighted the outburst to carry the Captains to the victory to draw them even in the six-game series through two games.

The Whitecaps drop to 21-20 while the Captains hold on to their spot in first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division, improving to 23-18. 'Caps starter Carlos Marcano (1-4) gave up six runs on ten hits, suffering his fourth defeat of the season. Of his four losses in 2024, three have come against Lake County. Campos led the Whitecaps offense in a losing cause with a double, triple, and two RBI, giving him six hits and six RBI through the series' first two games. Denholm has earned two of his four wins over West Michigan, has thrown a combined 14.1 innings, and allowed just four runs over that span.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Lake County Captains on Thursday at 6:35 pm. Pitchers Jaden Hamm and Austin Peterson get the starts for West Michigan and Lake County. To catch all the action, tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

