Dino Night Comes Back to ABC Supply Stadium

May 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - One of the most popular promotions in recent Beloit Sky Carp history is back! Dino Night, sponsored by Regal-Rexnord, will be the featured promotion at ABC Supply Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

While the Sky Carp are taking on the Dayton Dragons on the field, we will have plenty of action on the concourse and between innings that is sure to delight Dino lovers of all ages.

Ed's Dinosaurs will be back with their animatronic creatures that allow for a true interactive experience. These creatures will be roaming the concourse, accessible to all fans! We'll even have a fossil station behind home plate!

We'll have a live egg hatching between innings, as well as a Dino Race that will feature members of the Sky Carp promotions team running against each other in three different inflatable dinosaur suits.

There will be plenty of dino trivia and music throughout the evening, and even food specials dedicated to the night. Did somebody say Foot-Long Dino-Dog? Try some of our Jurassic Punch while you're at it!

The night will be capped off be a fantastic fireworks display, our first show since Opening Night. Tickets for this one are going fast! Get yours now at skycarp.com!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

