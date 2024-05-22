TinCaps' Offense Leads the Way to Seventh Straight Win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For five straight games the TinCaps have set or tied their season high in runs, and that continued with a 12-5 victory against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate) at Parkview Field on Wednesday night. The 'Caps have won seven consecutive games for the first time since August 2015, when the team won 10 in a row.

Fort Wayne (19-22) scored a season-high seven runs in the fifth inning. Catcher Anthony Vilar and third baseman Devin Ortiz hit singles to lead off the inning. First baseman Griffin Doersching walked to load the bases and second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño knocked in Vilar to tie the game, 1-1. Right fielder Kai Murphy walked to take a 2-1 lead, and Ethan Salas (No.1 Padres prospect) smacked a two-run single to improve the lead to 4-1. The exclamation point on the biggest inning of the season was left fielder Tyler Robertson blasting a three-run home run to left field.

In the sixth inning, the scoring continued for the 'Caps. Fort Wayne plated five runs, headlined by a Robertson two-run double, and a Vilar RBI single.

Throughout the TinCaps' seven-game win streak, the offense has scored a total of 58 runs - the most of any High-A team in that span. The lineup has a .279 batting average and an .839 OPS during the win streak.

On the mound, starter Jagger Haynes (No. 18 Padres prospect) put up his best outing of the season. The lefty went a career-high seven innings and only allowed one run while striking out five - to match a career best - as he earned the first win of his Minor League Baseball career.

