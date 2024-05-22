TinCaps' Offense Leads the Way to Seventh Straight Win
May 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - For five straight games the TinCaps have set or tied their season high in runs, and that continued with a 12-5 victory against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate) at Parkview Field on Wednesday night. The 'Caps have won seven consecutive games for the first time since August 2015, when the team won 10 in a row.
Fort Wayne (19-22) scored a season-high seven runs in the fifth inning. Catcher Anthony Vilar and third baseman Devin Ortiz hit singles to lead off the inning. First baseman Griffin Doersching walked to load the bases and second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño knocked in Vilar to tie the game, 1-1. Right fielder Kai Murphy walked to take a 2-1 lead, and Ethan Salas (No.1 Padres prospect) smacked a two-run single to improve the lead to 4-1. The exclamation point on the biggest inning of the season was left fielder Tyler Robertson blasting a three-run home run to left field.
In the sixth inning, the scoring continued for the 'Caps. Fort Wayne plated five runs, headlined by a Robertson two-run double, and a Vilar RBI single.
Throughout the TinCaps' seven-game win streak, the offense has scored a total of 58 runs - the most of any High-A team in that span. The lineup has a .279 batting average and an .839 OPS during the win streak.
On the mound, starter Jagger Haynes (No. 18 Padres prospect) put up his best outing of the season. The lefty went a career-high seven innings and only allowed one run while striking out five - to match a career best - as he earned the first win of his Minor League Baseball career.
Next Game: Thursday, May 23 vs. Lansing (7:05pm)
- TinCaps probable starter: LHP Miguel Cienfuegos
- Lugnuts probable starter: RHP Luis Morales (No. 2 A's prospect)
Watch: MyTV 21.3 and Xfinity channel 1172 | Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2024
- Liranzo's Double Walks off Sky Carp in Tenth, a 14-13 Epic - Great Lakes Loons
- Jorge's Home Run Keys Dragons' Last-Strike Comeback Win for DH Split - Dayton Dragons
- Sky Carp Drop Wild 14-13 Contest - Beloit Sky Carp
- Chiefs Walk-off Cedar Rapids 3-2, Snap Kernels' Eight-Game Winning Streak - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Big Innings Doom Lugnuts, 12-5 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Sullivan Walks off Cedar Rapids to End Losing Skid - Peoria Chiefs
- TinCaps' Offense Leads the Way to Seventh Straight Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 'Caps' Win Streak Ends in Lake County - West Michigan Whitecaps
- TinCaps Game Information: May 22 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (A's Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dino Night Comes Back to ABC Supply Stadium - Beloit Sky Carp
- Timber Rattlers Edge Cubs 4-2 to Tie Series - South Bend Cubs
- Kuehner Ks Eight in Wisconsin Win - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (DH at QC, 6 PM) - Dayton Dragons
- Captains Outlasted by Whitecaps 11-7 in Offensive Slugfest - Lake County Captains
- Kernels Outlast Peoria 8-6 in Ten Innings, Win Eighth Straight - Cedar Rapids Kernels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps' Offense Leads the Way to Seventh Straight Win
- TinCaps Game Information: May 22 vs. Lansing Lugnuts (A's Affiliate)
- TinCaps Hit Grand Slam in Third Straight, Win Sixth Straight
- TinCaps Game Information: May 21 vs. Lansing Lugnuts
- Parkview Field to Host MLB "Home Run Derby X" on August 10th