Liranzo's Double Walks off Sky Carp in Tenth, a 14-13 Epic

May 22, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (23-18) and Beloit Sky Carp (19-21) each held the lead four times the Loons claimed the final one in the tenth, a Thayron Liranzo RBI double, the winner in a 14-13 extra innings classic on a 74-degree partly cloudy Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

Down 13-12 entering the bottom of the tenth, the placed runner Noah Miller was moved to third by a Sam Mongelli flyout. Chris Newell who was without a hit, ripped a single 101 mph off the bat to right field to tie the game at 13. Liranzo followed belting his second plus 100+ mph double to left field, the winner. Both Newell and Liranzo's hits came in a 0-2 count.

Beloit was down to their final strike in the ninth. A Mark Coley II double off the wall plated Osiris Johnson from first after he walked aboard. In the tenth, a Cameron Barstad double put the Sky Carp up a run, a strikeout, fielders' choice, and groundout got Kelvin Ramirez through the frame with only the inherited runner scoring. Ramirez's era is 0.90 in 20 innings.

The game took three hours and 44 minutes, the longest 10-inning game in the pitch clock era for the Loons. The 421 total pitches were the second most in a Midwest League game this season. It was the most amount of pitches in a game involving Great Lakes since 442 thrown on May 28th, 2022 against the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field.

Beloit scored four in the first inning, highlighted by a Josh Zamora three-run home run. Great Lakes responded with five in the bottom of the first, a Thayron Liranzo RBI double, a two-run single by Luis Rodriguez, and a Nelson Quiroz go-ahead single.

The Sky Carp tacked on three in the third, with the first two reaching and a three-run homer by Torin Montgomery. Jacob Meador permitted a season-high seven runs. The next five runs were all by the home team. Two straight singles followed by a Nick Biddison RBI double and Dylan Campbell sac fly to left field.

A three-spot in the fifth, three straight two-out hits put Great Lakes up 10-7. A Nelson Quiroz single, a Nick Biddison RBI triple, and a Dylan Campbell RBI single. Beloit's four runs in the sixth gave them a lead for an inning. Josh Zamora went yard for the second time, and Loons committed three errors in the frame.

A Dylan Campbell two-run double in the seventh, swung the pendulum again, making it 11-10 Great Lakes. Campbell led the Loons with four RBI.

Rounding Things Out

Six Loons had a multi-hit game. Nelson Quiroz had four hits, the third Loon with a four-hit game this season.

Up Next

With the series tied at one, game three is tomorrow Thursday, May 23rd. The first pitch is at 6:05 pm. It is a Thirsty Thursday, half-off beer all night long presented by JP O'Sullivan.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.