TinCaps Game Information: July 3 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

July 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-3, 37-37) @ Lake County Captains (2-6, 33-40)

Monday, July 3 | 4 p.m. | Classic Auto Group Park | Eastlake, OH

RHP Victor Lizarraga (No. 7 Padres prospect) vs. RHP Aaron Davenport

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps topped Lake County, 3-2, in a rain-shortened game that was called at the end of the 6th inning due to rain... In his High-A debut, Robby Snelling allowed 2 runs in the first but nothing after that through 5 innings with 4 strikeouts... Jackson Merrill hit his 10th homer of the year... Jakob Marsee went 3-for-3 with 2 stolen bases.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: A victory would put the TinCaps above .500 for the first time since entering May 3 last year at 11-10... Fort Wayne last had an overall winning record this late in the season when entering July 7, 2018, with a 43-42 mark.

BIG CROWDS ON THE 4TH: The 5 largest crowds in Parkview Field's history have all come on the 4th of July, including a record of 9,508 in 2019 against Lake County... The TinCaps hosted a crowd of 8,350 last Independence Day. A similarly-sized gathering is expected tomorrow.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 8 of their last 12 games and are 4-0-2 in their last 6 series... Since falling to 10-22, the TinCaps are 27-15 since May 14.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their +33 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 40-34 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... Fort Wayne is 13-19 in games decided by 1 or 2 runs this season.

POWER PERSPECTIVE: As a team, the TinCaps are on pace to hit 123 homers in this 132-game season... The franchise record is 127, set in 2017... If the season was still 140 games long, this year's team would be on track for 130 homers... The TinCaps have homered 21 times in 11 games at Lake County this season.

HOME RUN HISTORY: With Fort Wayne's franchise history dating back to 1993, the record for most home runs in a game is 6 (Aug. 6, 1997 @ Rockford; July 7, 2002 @ Quad City). Prior to Thursday, Fort Wayne last hit 5 homers in a game on Aug. 3, 2005 @ Dayton. Of those, a pair were hit by future big leaguers: Sean Kazmar Jr. and Mike Baxter... The franchise record for grand slams in a season is 6 (2006). This year's team has hit 5 so far.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 5th lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.33). Fort Wayne relievers have a 4.62 ERA, 3rd highest.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's highest-ranked prospect in the MWL (No. 11 on Top 100 list)... Selected for the MLB All-Star Futures Game... Since May 5, over 45 games, 5th in the MWL in average (.304)... For year, ranks 4th in R (45), 5th in H (71), 6th lowest K% (13%) & 7th in HR (10).

JAKOB MARSEE: 22nd birthday Wednesday... Only player in the MWL to appear in all 74 games so far this year... Ranks 1st in runs (59), 2nd in walks (56; 17% BB%) and OBP (.399), 3rd in SB (27)... 2nd best BB/K (1.04) and 4th lowest SwStr% (6%)... 1 of only 2 qualified players in the MWL that has more walks than strikeouts.

NATHAN MARTORELLA: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in HR (12), G (73) and R (47), 3rd in RBIs (50), 4th in BB (48; 15% BB%), SLG (.465), and wRC+ (140), 5th in OPS (.840) & BB/K (0.9) & 8thin H (68).

MORE ON MARTORELLA: He's on pace to hit 22 home runs in this 132-game season. Fort Wayne's franchise record for home runs in a season is 21, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017. Tatis played in 117 games as a TinCap before a promotion to Double-A San Antonio... The schedule was 140-games long through 2019... Martorella's current .844 OPS would rank 6thhighest in franchise history for a season. The record is .956, set by Jaff Decker in 2009, followed by Jason Hagerty (2010, .917)... Fernando Tatis Jr. (2017, .910)... Rymer Liriano (2011, .882)... Will Venable (2006, .865)... Over the last 2 seasons at the High-A level, the highest OPS posted by a Fort Wayne player was Agustín Ruiz in 2021 (.809).

MARCOS CASTAÑON: In the MWL, ranks 6th in H (70) and RBIs (45), 7th in HR (10), and 8th in G (70)... had a 10-game on-base streak end Sunday.

ROSTER MOVES: Through the first 69 games of the season, the TinCaps used a total of 40 players (16 position players and 24 pitchers). On June 27, the Padres promoted 7 players from the Single-A Lake Elsinore to Fort Wayne, including left-handed starting pitcher Robby Snelling (San Diego's top lefty pitching prospect).

NEW GUYS: Albert Fabian was leading the Cal League with 58 RBIs and 31 XBH... 2nd in 2B (18), 4th in HR (12) and 6th in SLG (.504)... Graham Pauley ranked 2nd in OBP (.422) and 3B (5), 3rd in H (71) and R (50), 6th in BB (40), 8th in TB (107), 9th in OPS (.887) and 10th in AVG (.309).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.