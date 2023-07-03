'Caps Get Series Split in 5-4 Comeback Win

July 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps enjoyed a dominant showing from their bullpen as they scored five unanswered runs to defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-4 in front of 5,726 fans Sunday evening during a 4th of July celebration at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps bullpen combined to allow just one run through seven innings with no walks, registering seven strikeouts and holding the Dragons to an 0-for-9 mark with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, four different 'Caps enjoyed multi-hit games - including Brady Allen, who finished 3-for-4 with a go-ahead RBI double to earn the win and the series split.

Dayton led off the game with a solo home run from Jack Rogers - the first time they've opened a game with a home run this season - taking the 1-0 lead in the first. The Dragons added to their lead in the second as Austin Callahan added an RBI double before a wild pitch scored him, increasing the advantage to 3-0. Dayton added their fourth run in the third as Austin Hendrick added a solo homer, increasing their lead to 4-0. The Whitecaps began their rally in the fifth, as Eliezer Alfonzo collected an RBI single before Luis Garcia added an RBI in the sixth, trimming the lead to 4-2. Meanwhile, the 'Caps pen kept the Dragons at bay, holding Dayton to just one hit past the second inning as Alfonzo added a two-run homer in the seventh to level the score at 4-4. West Michigan forged in front in the eighth as Allen collected an RBI double - his second double of the game - before closer Cam Brown tossed a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts to slam the door on the 5-4 victory.

The Whitecaps improve to 37-37 and 5-4 in the second half, while the Dragons fall to 39-36 and 6-3 in the second half. Whitecaps reliever Gabe Sequeira (2-0) gets his second win, tossing 0.2 scoreless innings with a strikeout as Brown collects his first save as a Whitecap. Dragons reliever Jayvien Sandridge (3-3) suffers his third loss, allowing a run through 1.1 innings of work. Brown has enjoyed a dominant stretch out of the bullpen, collecting ten strikeouts through four scoreless frames in his last three appearances.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps head to Parkview Field to open a six-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning Tuesday at 6:05 pm. The Whitecaps throw pitcher Williander Moreno against Top San Diego Padres prospect and TinCaps righty Jairo Iriarte. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 5:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.