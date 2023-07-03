Rodriguez Ties Game in 9th, But Loons Walk off Lugs

MIDLAND, Mich. - CJ Rodriguez delivered a game-tying RBI double in the top of the ninth, but Damon Keith answered with a game-winning RBI single in the home half, sending the Great Lakes Loons (5-4, 50-24) to a 5-4 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (3-6, 34-40) on Monday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

Yeiner Fernandez had given the Loons a 4-3 lead, capping a three-run seventh with a two-run single off Tyler Baum. But Baum bore down and stranded runners at second and third, retiring Keith on a popout and Luis Díaz on a strikeout before firing a perfect eighth inning.

Junior Pérez opened the ninth with a walk against Benony Robles. Rodriguez laced the very next pitch into the left field corner, sending Pérez flying around the bases to knot the score at 4-4. Lansing acting manager Ron Witmeyer - manager Craig Conklin had been ejected in the seventh inning - sent up Max Muncy and Daniel Susac as pinch-hitters, seeking the lead, but Muncy struck out, Susac flied out to the wall in left field, and Carlos Amaya struck out to keep the game tied.

In the bottom of the ninth, Christian Fernandez set down Jake Vogel (on a diving catch by center fielder Caeden Trenkel) and Taylor Young (on strikes). Dalton Rushing then lifted a foul pop into the Lugnuts' third-base side dugout, where third baseman Alex Campos, chasing the ball, hit the railing and flipped dangerously over the side. He was tended to by the team's medical staff and pulled out of the game for precautionary reasons.

Rushing followed with a double to right, Yeiner Fernandez walked, and Keith ended the game with a sizzling single to the left of shortstop Muncy into left-center, plating Rushing with the winning run.

The Loons won four of six games in the series.

Lansing starter Mitch Myers returned from a stint on the Injured List with four innings of one-run ball, striking out five.

Euribiel Ángeles and Danny Bautista, Jr. each finished 3-for-4 in the losing effort.

The Lugnuts now return home for Independence Day, hosting the Lake County Captains in a six-game series. Tickets are available via lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500 during office hours.

