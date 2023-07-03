Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview

July 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, July 4, 2023 - Sunday, July 9, 2023

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, July 4 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, July 5 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, July 6 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, July 7 at 7:05 PM*

- Saturday, July 8 at 7:05 PM*

- Sunday, July 9 at 1:05 PM

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUE HD 2. Streaming is also available via the Dragons website and the Dayton Dragons App, available on Apple and Google Play Store.

*The games on Friday and Saturday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1. Jack Pohl, Sports Director at WDTN TV, will handle color commentator duties on Friday. Saturday's game will feature Jayson King, head baseball coach at the University of Dayton, as color commentator.

TICKETS

Hundreds of stadium tickets and lawn tickets are available. The Dragons current sellout streak is at 1,477 games but, the community's help is needed to keep it going. Single game tickets are available for fans to purchase. Tickets for each day can be found online at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: Hunter Parks

- Wednesday: Chase Petty

- Thursday: Thomas Farr

- Friday: Chris McElvain

- Saturday: Julian Aguiar

- Sunday: Jose Acuna

Team update:

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who entered spring training as the Reds #3 prospect (based on MLB.com and Baseball America). Arroyo, age 19, is the youngest position player in the MWL among players with at least 50 AB. Arroyo is the 10th player in Dragons history to enter a season ranked as the Reds #3 prospect or higher based on Baseball America's list. Others have included Homer Bailey, Adam Dunn, Jay Bruce, Billy Hamilton, and Hunter Greene. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty began the year ranked as the Reds #1 pitching prospect by both Baseball America and MLB.com. Petty, age 20, is the third youngest pitcher in the MWL.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

- Tuesday, July 4

National Anthem Performer: Felita LaRock

Honor Guard: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Dove Release

Sign Language Interpreter: Asia Kathlen Boles

God Bless America: Alexandra Kiefaber

Post-Game Performance by Sage Fire Troupe

Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Tipico Sportsbook

- Wednesday, July 5

National Anthem Performer: Bailey McKnight

- Thursday, July 6

National Anthem Performer: Meredith Mannier

- Friday, July 7

National Anthem Performer: Sabrina Patel

BirdZerk!

Dragons Present: Boonshoft "Meet the Animals"

DJ Banana

- Saturday, July 8

National Anthem Performer: Devin Portis, Dayton Police Officer

Honor Guard: Dayton Police Department

ZOOperstars!

Princess Jade

Drive Electric Dayton Car Show

- Sunday, July 9

National Anthem Performer: Hailey Sparks-Baker

Dragons Present: Humane Society of Greater Dayton & Miami-Shawnee Harleys

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, July 4: Every Tuesday, when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday through Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

The Dragons will be sporting their Gem City jerseys and hats. Fans can purchase these items at the Dragons Den Team Store during Dragons games or online at daytondragons.com.

The Hometown Heroes Program, presented by the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, and Resonant Sciences, will be recognizing volunteers from the Champaign Aviation Museum as our Hometown Heroes. As a center of excellence for the restoration and maintenance of WWII aircraft, the museum honors our nation's veterans and their families while educating the public about the experiences of past generations that flew in combat.

The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle is back and has a rolling jackpot starting at $2,500! The raffle is currently open, and the winning ticket will be drawn during the Dragons game on Sunday, July 9.

Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to The Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between July 4 and July 9.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Wednesday, July 5: Winning Wednesdays, presented by Ohio Lottery is back again this Wednesday. Ohio Lottery wants to give you the chance to receive a free Ohio Lottery promotional scratch off ticket! All you have to do is be one of the first 100 fans to enter Day Air Ballpark on the first Wednesday home game of each month. For more information about Winning Wednesdays go to daytondragons.com/ohiolottery.

Thursday, July 6: The first Reds Day at the Dragons will feature Reds "vintage players", Rally Pack, mascots Rosie Red and Mr. Redlegs, and more. Former Cincinnati Reds including George Foster will be in attendance as the Dragons shine the spotlight on their major league affiliate.

Friday, July 7: Make sure to swing by the Great Clips Fun Zone and burn off some energy playing fun games and running through inflatables. Located in centerfield behind the batter's eye, Great Clips Fun Zone is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all season long and is only $10 for 15 Plays. For more information visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Dragons Friends and Family Games, presented by Wendy's, return to Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District. The best deal in town provides a ticket for the Dragons game, Wendy's "Biggie Bag" meal voucher, and a Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. Tickets are available at the Dragons Box Office or online at daytondragons.com/friends.

The Dragons Community All Star Program, presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash, will honor the Victory Project for their efforts in serving at risk young men in the Dayton Community. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. Learn more and nominate at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Saturday, July 8: Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will be taking the field with Dragons players before the game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. Fans can sign-up online at daytondragons.com/buddies.

The Dayton Police Department will be hosting their annual "Dayton Police Night at the Ballpark" featuring touch-a-truck displays and interactive activities on the plaza.

Wendy's Dave's Single Saturdays return for the second season. If the Dragons hit five (5) singles, every fan in attendance will receive a coupon for a Dave's Single BOGO. The next Dave's Single Saturday is Saturday, August 5.

Sunday, July 9: Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will be taking the field with Dragons players before the game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. Fans can sign-up online at daytondragons.com/buddies.

The Dragons Academic All-Star program, presented by Edison State Community College, will honor Bonnie Blevens and present her with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The Dragons five Academic All-Stars for 2023 are all College Credit Plus Students at Edison State Community College. College Credit Plus (CCP) offers a unique opportunity for students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives while still in high school. CCP students can earn college and high school credit concurrently, accelerating their college careers at no cost. To learn more about the Dragons Academic All-Star Program, presented by Edison State Community College, please visit daytondragons.com/academicallstar.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream, kids can join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on a lap around the bases after the game. Kids who participate will receive a Greater's Ice Cream coupon. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.