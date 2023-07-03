Beloit Rallies Late to Defeat Cubs 8-5

July 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







Beloit, WI - Following the top of the 7th inning at ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit, it looked like the South Bend Cubs were running away with a Sunday Night Baseball win. South Bend put up four runs, and took a commanding 5-1 lead. But the Sky Carp had a late comeback in them, as they scored the game's final seven runs to win 8-5.

Now that they have won five of the first six games this week, Beloit has already won this week's series. The Cubs will have one final opportunity to take another win away in the series finale on Monday.

As this series has consistently gone, South Bend was on the board first. That has been the case in each of the last three days. Facing 19-year-old righty Karson Milbrandt in his High-A debut, the Cubs got to him early with a run in the top of the 3rd. James Triantos roped a double into the right field corner, scoring Kevin Made.

In the next half-inning, Beloit had an answer. The only blemish on the start for Luis Devers came as Cameron Barstad crushed a solo home run over the right field wall. It was the first of three RBI for Barstad on the day.

Devers worked five innings of one run baseball, and took a no-decision. So did Milbrandt. Out of the bullpen, Jarod Wright worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the 6th inning for South Bend.

The game stayed quiet over the middle innings, but the top of the 7th is when the Cubs bats erupted. Felix Stevens started the frame with a double up the left field line, and he was immediately brought in on a line drive single from Luis Verdugo. The Cubs had reclaimed the lead.

After consecutive walks were taken by Made and Triantos, Alexander Canario came up with the bases loaded. As the Chicago Cubs number-10 prospect is continuing his rehab assignment with the Cubs, Canario sliced a base hit into right field to score two. A batter later, Kevin Alcantara brought in another tally and the Cubs exploded to a 5-1 lead.

Again, Beloit had an answer. A big one. They picked up four runs in the very next inning, with the tying hit coming on a Tanner Allen two-run homer.

Tied at 5-5, Beloit picked up three more runs in the bottom of the 8th. They scored the last seven of the contest, and they finished off the win.

With the loss, the Cubs are 2-6 in the second half of the Midwest League. South Bend will hope to salvage the series finale on Monday as the two clubs play again at 7:25 PM EST. Right-hander Brody McCullough will make his Midwest League debut and pitch for the Cubs.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.