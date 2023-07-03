Kyshawn Harris' Home Run for Life

July 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release







Kyshawn has been through a lot since being diagnosed with cancer. But it's basketball he wants to talk about.

"I love basketball because it gets me to move around a lot, and I like to move," he said with a smile. "I don't like to stay in one place. And I like to score."

Kyshawn's medical journey began three years ago. One night when he got up for a drink of water, his mom noticed two big bulges on his head, one on each side of his face. She thought he might be having an allergic reaction to something. They soon learned that he had leukemia.

His chemotherapy treatment at Beacon Children's Hospital started the day he was diagnosed. He was in the hospital for 36 days for daily treatments, then shifted to a weekly regimen. His cancer treatment is finally wrapping up in June.

Kyshawn's mom is so proud of her son and excited about them ringing the bell to celebrate the end of his treatment.

"He's been strong through the whole process," she said. "He never got depressed or down about it."

As for Kyshawn, he seems to take everything in stride. He says he missed a lot of school, but his teachers and classmates called him at the hospital. He's even kept his grades up throughout his treatment.

When he goes in for a weekly infusion session, he just watches his Chromebook or phone until it's over.

Dwelling on his cancer journey clearly isn't Kyshawn's style. He'd much rather get back to discussing basketball, which he's been playing for a couple of years now.

Thank you to Horizon Transport for sponsoring tonight's game. Every dollar raised during the game will be matched by Horizon Transport and will benefit Beacon Children's Hospital. Horizon Transport, a highly respected leader in the RV world, is dedicated to the health and well-being of the children in our area. To make a donation, please click here.

Home Run for Life 2023 Dates (click each date to purchase tickets)

Friday, July 7 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 21 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, August 4 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday August 25 - 7:05 p.m.

Friday, September 8 - 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.