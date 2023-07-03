Raya Transferred to Wichita
July 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. Cedar Rapids RHP Macro Raya has been transferred to double-A Wichita. No corresponding moves have been made. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with four on the injured list and one on the Development List.
The Kernels wrap up the series with Peoria tonight at 5:35 before returning home to open up a six-game series with Quad Cities beginning tomorrow on the 4th of July, at 6:35.
