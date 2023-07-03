Beloit Walks-Off South Bend 7-6 in Finale

Beloit, WI - The South Bend Cubs will not have an off-day before they take on the Peoria Chiefs at Four Winds Field Tuesday night, and they will have a chance to move on right away from this week's series in Beloit. The Sky Carp walked-off the Cubs 7-6 and came back to finish off the series finale between the two West Division rivals.

For the first time in three days, Beloit scored first in the bottom of the 1st inning and South Bend fell behind. In a back-and-forth battle, each team had their chances to strike big in the contest. Brody McCullough made his Midwest League debut on the mound for the Cubs, and after giving up runs in each of his first three innings, he locked in.

South Bend helped out their starter though by tying the game twice while McCullough was on the mound. First in the top of the 2nd, Alexander Canario looped a base hit into right-center to score two runs. Canario, who is continuing his rehab with the Cubs, has four RBI in his last two games. The Canario single made it 2-2.

After Beloit went up again 4-2, Fabian Pertuz singled in the top of the 4th, and Kevin Made drove in a run on a sacrifice fly to even things at 4-4.

Each starter, McCullough and Beloit lefty Cade Gibson took a no-decision.

The Cubs did not take their first lead until very late. Beloit led once more thanks to a Jake Thompson solo homer in the bottom of the 6th. Eduarniel Nunez struck out three batters in that inning, but Thompson took him deep for his team leading ninth home run of the season.

Beyond that point, Frankie Scalzo Jr. tossed a scoreless 7th and 8th inning, and the Cubs were eventually down to their final three outs in the 9th.

Moises Ballesteros gave South Bend life with a line drive single into left field to put the tying run aboard. The next batter was Felix Stevens, who crushed a 440-foot home run to the deepest part of ABC Supply Stadium in center field. The Cubs had taken their first lead at 6-5, and South Bend was three outs away from a win.

In the bottom of the 9th, Beloit quickly recorded two outs. Kahlil Watson came up and drew a walk, went to second on a passed ball, then to third on a wild pitch. Watson, dancing off the bag at third with Jacob Berry at the plate, stole home and tied the game at 6-6.

Berry took ball-four, and then later came around on a walk-off base hit by Davis Bradshaw. Beloit had come back and defeated the Cubs 7-6. They took the series win too.

With the loss, the Cubs fall to 2-7 in the second half of the Midwest League season. They will get some home cooking now and turn right around to host Peoria, Midwest League affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals in a six-game series. First pitch of Game 1 is set for July 4 evening at 7:05 PM. Brandon Birdsell is the expected starter for the Cubs.

