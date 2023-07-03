Incredible Crowd Sees Incredible Win

BELOIT - An electric crowd of 3,606 saw an equally electrifying finish Monday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

Kahlil Watson provided the lightning. Davis Bradshaw brought the thunder.

After the Sky Carp surrendered a pair of runs to lose a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth, the Comeback Carp struck again, scoring a pair in the bottom of the ninth to secure their fifth win over South Bend in the six-game series, 7-6.

With two outs and the bases empty, Watson created a one-man rally. The shortstop walked, advanced to second and then third on a pair of wild pitches and then, with the count full to Jacob Berry, Watson stole home as the pitch got past Cubs catcher Ethan Hearn to tie the game.

Zach Zubia followed with a pinch-hit single, setting up Davis Bradshaw for some heroics. The Sky Carp left fielder delivered, hammering a double to the left field corner to easily score Berry with the winning run, leaving the biggest crowd of the season at ABC Supply Stadium delirious as they awaited another fantastic postgame fireworks show.

Jake Thompson had a monster night for the Sky Carp, going 3-for-4 and falling just a triple short of the cycle. Thompson's night included a monster 423-foot blast to right field that gave Beloit a 5-4 lead in the sixth.

Breidy Encarnacion and Matt Givin combined for three scoreless innings of relief before the Cubs were able to get to Caleb Wurster (4-3) in the form of a dramatic two-run homer by Felix Stevens.

The Sky Carp will now head up the road to Appleton for a six-game series with the Timber Rattlers. Beloit's next home game will be Friday, July 14 against Cedar Rapids.

