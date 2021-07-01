TinCaps Game Information: July 1 vs. Great Lakes

July 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-26) vs. Great Lakes Loons (26-24)

Thursday, July 1 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Games 3 of 6 in Series | Home Game 26 of 60 | Game 50 of 120

RHP Anderson Espinoza (6.63 ERA) vs. RHP Jesus Vargas (2.88 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps fell to the Loons, 8-1.

SPECIAL GUEST: Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek is throwing out a ceremonial first pitch tonight. Skowronek, who's from Fort Wayne and graduated from Homestead High School in 2016, was drafted in April in the 7th round out of Notre Dame. Skowronek helped lead the Fighting Irish into the College Football Playoff after 4 years at Northwestern.

SPECIAL EVENT: During tonight's game, the TinCaps are hosting a Vaccination Clinic, in partnership with Parkview Health, in the right-field Lincoln Financial Events Center. 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available to ticket-holders 18 and older. Everyone who gets vaccinated tonight will also receive a $5 TinCaps gift card.

HOW ABOUT HOMZA: Catcher Jonny Homza ranks 6th in the HAC in doubles (12), 7th in runs (35), and 9th in OBP (.388)... 27% of the balls Homza has put in play have been line drives - the highest rate in the league.

MELLY ON FIRE: Infielder Kelvin Melean has reached base in 11 consecutive games. During the stretch, he's hit .372 with a .460 OBP, 2 homers and 12 RBIs (2nd most in the HAC in this range). Melean has 6 walks and only 6 strikeouts. In his first 27 games of the season he drew 4 walks with 23 Ks.

RUIZ IN RANKINGS: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz ranks 4th in the HAC in home runs (10) and 6th in RBIs (37).

DOUBLES LEADER: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the HAC in doubles with 19. That ranks 3rd in all of MiLB. As a team, the TinCaps lead the league with 97 (2 per game).

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: After a tough May, infielder Justin Lopez improved in June. Lopez slashed .175 /.250 /.325 (.751 OPS) in May. But in June, those numbers rose to .273 / .349 / .403 (.751).

WALK & RUN: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 10th in the HAC in walks (27) and stolen bases (14).

PATIENT APPROACH: Despite having the 3rd youngest lineup in the league by average age, the TinCaps rank 2nd in walks drawn (averaging 4/game).

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: The TinCaps are slashing .246 / .355 / .382 (.737 OPS) in 25 games at Parkview Field, where they're 13-12. That's the 2nd best home OBP in the HAC, behind only Wisconsin.

