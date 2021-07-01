Snappers Walk-Off Timber Rattlers For Second Straight Game
July 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release
BELOIT, WI - In another extra-inning game on Thursday, Connor Scott hit a walk-off single for the Beloit Snappers (25-26) to beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (23-27). The second walk-off in as many games.
Griffin Conine hit his 16th home run of the season. It was his fourth home run in four consecutive games.
The Timber Rattlers scored in the top of the first with a solo home run from Korry Howell. They added a run in the second on a sac fly. Down 2-0, the Snappers scored on an RBI single from Scott to make it 2-1.
That 2-1 score stayed until the bottom of the eighth. Beloit took back-to-back walks and Conine hit his league-leading 16th home run to give Beloit a 4-2 lead. The Timber Rattlers countered with a pair of runs with two outs to tie the game.
Neither team scored in the tenth and the Snappers held Wisconsin scoreless in the top of the eleventh. With one out and runners on the corners in the bottom of the eleventh, Scott lifted a ball to right-center field that scored the winning run and gave Beloit a 5-4 win.
Beloit's Top Performers: Scott went 3-for-6 with two RBIs, including the walk-off hit. Misner walked three times. Starter Kyle Nicolas threw a season-high six innings with just two earned runs.
- Saturday, July 3 - will be a blast as Saturday Night Fireworks are back!
- Sunday, July 4 - is Family Funday. 2-for-1 select seltzers (White Claw - Mango and Black Cherry, Vizzy and Truly), kids run the bases after the game, and families can have a catch in the outfield. Following Sunday's game fans are allowed to stay and watch the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra perform and a special 4th of July fireworks show.
Beloit will be back home on Friday against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.
