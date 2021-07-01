See Three Amazing Jerseys During a Six-Pack of Timber Rattlers Home Games from July 6-11

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be wearing a lot of different jerseys during their homestand against the Quad Cities River Bandits from July 6 through July 11. They will don an 8-bit Video Game jersey, a Military Appreciation jersey, and the Los Cascabeles jerseys in three of the six games.

Also on the drawing board for the week are Dime Dog Night with Wiener Dog Races, Margaritaville Night, and Storybook Princess Night.

Don't forget that Clintonville's own Mike Jirschele returns as a member of the River Bandits coaching staff for this series, too!

TUESDAY, JULY 6 at 7:05pm; Video Game Night with Specialty Jerseys and an online auction; Garrett Mitchell Magnet Giveaway from Lamers Bus Lines; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Y100: Does anyone have any quarters!?!? The Timber Rattlers are celebrating video games this evening with arcade, console, and virtual reality games available to play for fans at the ballpark. One lucky fan will go home with the PS5 that we will be giving away. The players and coaches will get in the act by wearing 8-bit jerseys and caps during the series opener. The jerseys will be up for bid in a live, online auction that starts Tuesday morning at this link. The auction through the evening of Sunday, July 11 with the proceeds going to Timber Rattlers Give Back. The caps aren't in the auction, but you can get hats like the players will wear this night in the Snake Pit Team Store. The first 500 fans to attend this game will receive a magnet featuring Garrett Mitchell, the #1 prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers system, as magnet two in a series of four that are being given away this season courtesy of Lamers Bus Lines. Bang for Your Buck means all fans may enjoy a Cher-Make hotdog for $1 and a 16-ounce Pepsi product for $1. Fans of legal drinking age may have a 12-ounce domestic beer for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 7 at 7:05pm; Pregame Wiener Dog Race presented by Fox Communities Credit Union, Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary, and BluePearl Pet Hospital; 10¢ Hot Dog Night; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, WVBO, and Fleet Farm: Start. Your. Dachshunds! This is a sight to behold as the fastest Wiener Dogs in northeastern Wisconsin will race in the outfield before the game. The annual Wiener Dog Race is presented by Fox Communities Credit Union, Happily Ever After Animal Shelter, and BluePearl Pet Hospital. If watching these athletes makes you hungry, bring lots of dimes! There will be Cher-make hot dogs available for ten cents at the concessions stands all night long. It's a Bark in the Park game presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, Fleet Farm, and WVBO, too. Fans can bring their pups to the ballpark with a seat on the left field berm just waiting for them - even if they aren't dachshunds and can't race, they can still enjoy the spectacle. Click this link for the details you need to know before bringing your canine to the game.

THURSDAY, JULY 8 at 7:05pm; Military Appreciation Night with Specialty Jerseys and a Hat Giveaway from Sure-Dry Basement Systems; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: Active duty and retired Military personnel receive a free reserved bleacher seat ticket with a Military ID or proof of service with a DD-214 form as part of our Military Appreciation Night. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a military-themed Timber Rattlers baseball cap from Sure-Dry Basement Systems. The Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear Military-themed jerseys during the game for the first of two times this season. These jerseys will be auctioned later this season. All fans to attend this game may enjoy Cher-Make bratwurst for $2. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 12-ounce craft brews that are available in the Brews on Third area and other concessions stands throughout the ballpark for only $2.

FRIDAY, JULY 9 at 7:05pm; Margaritaville Night presented by Skipper Bud's; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's Supper Club Cocktails with 101.1 WIXX Post-game Fireworks Show presented by FOX 11; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: You won't need to be a pirate looking at 40 or have a pencil-thin mustache to enjoy this night. Just change your attitude as you move to our latitude. You can even pick up a Timber Rattlers-themed Hawaiian shirt, a home run porch ticket, and an All-You-Can Eat Buffet for $42 by selecting the Home Run Porch and using promo code "margarita". There's even a post-game concert by The Boat Drunks at Brews on Third after the FOX 11 Fireworks display. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price as part of Supper Club Friday with 101.1 WIXX during the game.

SATURDAY, JULY 10 at 6:35pm; Princess Night with a pre-game Tea Party; North Shore Bank Family Night with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Fireworks presented by Tundraland; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Once upon a time, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers invited princesses from various kingdoms to attend the ballpark. The royal visitors enjoyed the games and meeting our own local princesses so much that they asked to return for this night. There is a pre-game tea party in the Fox Club from 3:45 to 5:00pm with snacks, beverages, and a meet-and-greet with Royalty. Contact the Timber Rattlers ticket office or use promo code "princess" to attend the tea party. If your princess can't make it before the game, there will still be plenty of opportunities to get pictures with the visiting princesses during the game and the first 500 princesses into the ballpark will receive a tiara from North Shore Bank. Stick around after the game for the Saturday night fireworks display presented by Tundraland. Then, have the kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, JULY 11 at 1:05pm; Los Cascabeles Day with Sugar Skull Whiffer Bobblehead Giveaway Presented by DiGiorno and Monkey Joe's; Catch on the Field presented by Chick-fil-A: Celebrate our Hispanic Heritage with the return of Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin! Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear the Cascabeles hats and jerseys for the first time this season for this game. The jerseys will be up for bid in a charity auction later this season. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Sugar Skull bobblehead featuring Whiffer from DiGiorno and Monkey Joe's. Pregame Catch on the Field takes place from noon to 12:30 courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

Contact the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

