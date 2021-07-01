Dayton Dragons Game Notes

Thursday, July 1, 2021 l Game # 50

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (28-21) at Lansing Lugnuts (23-27)

RH Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.71) vs. RH Richard Guasch (1-3, 2.88)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the third game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 4, Lansing 4. Current series in Lansing: Dayton 1, Lansing 1.

12 Road Games in 13 Days: The Dragons are 4-3 on the road trip (West Michigan and Lansing), which has been shortened to 11 games due to a postponement in West Michigan that could not be made up during that series. They are averaging 5.0 runs per game and allowing 4.9. They are batting .247 in the seven games with five home runs and four stolen bases (all four came in the same game). The team ERA on the trip is 4.55. They have eight errors in the seven games.

Last Game: Wednesday: Lansing 8, Dayton 3. The Lugnuts broke a 1-1 tie with five runs in the sixth inning. Dragons starter Jacques Pucheu allowed just one unearned run in four and one-third innings, but the Dayton bullpen combined to surrender seven runs in three and two-thirds. Offensively, Victor Ruiz had two doubles and a run batted in. Michael Siani also had two hits, both singles, and an RBI.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez has reached the minimum number of plate appearances to qualify for the batting title for the first time this season. He is currently ranked third with a .313 average. Urbaez is batting .349 over his last 24 games, raising his average from .207 to .313.

James Free is batting .308 over his last 13 games since May 26, raising his average from .091 to .230.

Alex McGarry has hit safely in four straight games (7-16, .438, 3 doubles, .625 slugging percentage).

Andy Fisher over his last five appearances has tossed 11 innings, allowing just one run on seven hits with 18 strikeouts.

Pedro Garcia over his last six appearances has tossed nine innings, allowing just one run while going 3-0.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 12-7 over their last 19 games.

The Dragons are 17-8 in games decided by two runs or less, the best mark in the league.

HITTING: The Dragons have collected 36 hits over their last three games, batting .316 as a team.

PITCHING: The Dragons have allowed two runs or less in six of their last 12 games including two shutouts. However, they have allowed at least eight runs in three of their last four games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., July 2 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-2, 4.10) at Lansing RH Jack Cushing (no record)

Sat., July 3 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.70) at Lansing RH Reid Birlingmair (1-4, 5.80)

Sun., July 4 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (2-4, 3.40) at Lansing RH Colin Peluse (2-2, 5.15)

