Craft Beer Night at Four Winds Field Returns September 2

SOUTH BEND, IN - Back by popular demand is the South Bend Cubs Craft Beer Night at Four Winds Field on Thursday, September 2. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. There are two ticket packages available to purchase in order to participate in the now annual tradition. Both a $40 craft beer package and a $20 designated driver package are being offered.

The $40 craft beer package gets each fan into the ballpark and a spot for the beer tasting in The Landing beyond left-center field. A classic ballpark buffet of hot dogs, chips, cookies, soda, and water will be served to each guest. Also, every fan who buys this package will receive a special commemorative beer bat. The $20 designated driver package includes game ticket and buffet only (does not include beer bat or beer tasting).

Tickets to Craft Beer Night will not be mailed out but will be available for pickup at the Four Winds Field Box Office on the day of the event. Beer bats can be picked up during the game on September 2 at the Cubs Den Team Store with a voucher given at will call. To purchase your ticket package, visit the Box Office or call (574) 235-9988. Tickets are not available online at this time.

