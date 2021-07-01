Dock Spiders Return Home Friday Night for Eight-Game Homestand (July 2nd - 10th)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders return home for an eight-game homestand starting Friday, July 2nd. The upcoming homestand includes post-game fireworks, $0.50 hot dogs, and appearances by some of your favorite superheroes.

Friday, July 2nd 6:35PM vs. Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (Post-Game Fireworks)

The perfect start to your holiday weekend! Enjoy a post-game fireworks show presented by Fond du Lac Says No More - a Fond du Lac Area Women's Fund initiative.

Saturday, July 3rd 6:35 PM vs. Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (Superhero Night with The Flash)

One of everyone's favorite superheroes will be in attendance as The Flash will be available for photo ops. Stick around for post-game 'Kids Run The Bases' for kids ages 12 and under presented by Grande Cheese with NASH FM.

Sunday, July 4th 5:05 PM vs Rockford Rivets (Military Appreciation Night with Captain America Appearance)

Spend the 4th of July at the Ballpark and celebrate Military Appreciation Night. All military personnel and veterans receive a free ticket to the game. Captain America will also be making an appearance as well! Stay after the game to collect autographs from Dock Spiders players along the 3rd base line with Sunny 97.7.

Monday, July 5th 6:35 PM vs. Rockford Rivets (Fifty Cent Franks)

Three lucky fans will enter the Horicon Bank Cash Cube for a chance to bring home some money. Plus, bring your 4-legged fan to the park for FREE and enjoy the game from the Boat Launch grass area down the 3rd base line with Peebles Play & Stay. Enjoy $0.50 Sheboygan hot dogs all night long.

Tuesday, July 6th 6:35 PM vs. Madison Mallards (Christmas in July and Bang For Your Buck)

We're halfway to Christmas so come and celebrate at the ballpark! The Salvation Army of Fond du Lac will be on hand holding a sock drive. All fans who donate a pair of socks will receive a coupon for the Dock Spiders Team Store. It's also Bang For Your Buck Night. Enjoy $1.00 hot dogs, soda, pizza, and $2.00 16oz domestic beer all night long.

Thursday, July 8th 6:35 PM vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters (Minion Night & Kids Get In Free)

Our favorite Minions are back at the ballpark! Come on out and grab a picture with them. All Thursdays are Kids get in FREE. All kids 12 and under receive a free ticket when accompanied by an adult.

Friday, July 9th 6:35 PM vs. Traverse City Pit Spitters (Fanny Pack Giveaway)

The first 500 fans will receive a Fanny Pack presented by Brew Pub Pizza!

Saturday, July 10th 6:35 PM vs. Kenosha Kingfish (Player Card Set Giveaway)

The first 500 fans will receive a Dock Spiders Player Card Set Giveaway featuring former drafted Dock Spiders players, presented by Real Sportscards.

