Chiefs Outhit Whitecaps Twice But Fall in Doubleheader

Site: Peoria, Ill. (Dozer Park)

Score:

Game 1: West Michigan Whitecaps 4, Peoria Chiefs 2

Game 2: West Michigan Whitecaps 3, Peoria Chiefs 2

Records: West Michigan Whitecaps (25-24), Peoria Chiefs (19-30)

Next Chiefs Game: Thursday, July 1 -- vs. West Michigan (Peoria, Ill.), 5:05 p.m. (DH)

PEORIA, Ill. --

Game 1:

West Michigan scored four times over the course of the first three innings and held off the Chiefs to win 4-2 in the first game of the scheduled doubleheader.

The Whitecaps drew first blood in the opening frame on an RBI single by Daniel Cabrera to jump out to a 1-0 lead. They doubled their lead in the second frame on a solo homer by Andrew Navigato, his first of the year at High-A.

The Chiefs scored a run in the bottom of the second inning in the most unlikely fashion. With runners on the corners, Moises Castillo was stuck in a rundown between first and second base, when Chandler Redmond dashed home from third to score a run. Redmond was credited with a steal of home and Castillo earned a stolen base as well as he moved to second.

West Michigan created some separation in the top of third as Navigato drove in two more runs to make it 4-1.

Leandro Cedeno picked up an RBI in the home half of the third but the Chiefs were unable to get any closer and fell 4-2.

Game 2:

West Michigan again exploded out of the gates early and then held on late to take the nightcap, 3-2.

The Whitecaps led 1-0 when Bryant Packard hit a two-run homer to right field off of Chiefs starter Mac Lardner to give West Michigan a 3-0 advantage. For Lardner, it was his first appearance since May 26 after he missed more than a month with an injury.

From there, it was a pitcher's duel, as Wilfredo Pereira matched Adam Wolf pitch for pitch. In five innings of work, Pereira did not allow a baserunner and struck a career-high nine batters. He retired all 15 men he faced.

Meanwhile, Adam Wolf carried a perfect game into the fifth inning but allowed a baserunner when he hit Zade Richardson with a pitch.

Wolf's no-hit bid remained intact until the seventh, when an infield hit by Jordan Walker broke up the party. Brady Whalen then followed with an infield knock of his own. After recording one out, Moises Castillo singled to left to get Peoria on the board, 3-1. Then, with the Chiefs down to their last strike, Francisco Hernandez singled up the middle to make it 3-2. With the tying run at third and the winning run at first, Cristhian Longa grounded out to end the contest.

The Chiefs will look to snap a season-long five game losing streak tomorrow against West Michigan. Logan Gragg will start for Peoria. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

