Urbaez Lifts Dragons Past Lugnuts in 10, 4-3
July 1, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, MI - Francisco Urbaez hit a game-tying two-run homer in the sixth and a go-ahead RBI single in the tenth, helping the Dayton Dragons (29-21) best the Lansing Lugnuts (23-28) in extra innings, 4-3, on Thursday night at Jackson® Field™.
It was the Lugnuts' first loss in four extra-inning games, while the Dragons picked up their first win of the year in extras after beginning the season with a pair of extra-inning defeats.
Through five innings, RBI singles from the Lugnuts' Cobie Vance and Enrry Pantoja in the second inning had supplied the game's only runs, backing stellar pitching from Richard Guasch.
But in the sixth, Jacob Hurtubise beat out an infield single against Guasch - only Dayton's second hit of the game - and Urbaez followed with his third home run of the year to tie the score at 2-2.
Facing reliever Zach Rafuse in the tenth inning, Urbaez struck again. With one out, zombie runner Reniel Ozuna at third and the Lugnuts' infield drawn in, Urbaez sent a sizzling grounder off the backhand attempt of second baseman Elvis Peralta, Jr., for an RBI infield single, pushing Dayton to a 3-2 lead. Two batters later, Urbaez himself came around on a a Quin Cotton groundout, adding insurance.
It was an insurance run that Dayton would need. With two outs in the bottom of the tenth, Jordan Díaz laced an RBI single to left field off Pedro García. Shane Selman followed with a ripping line drive - right at third baseman Victor Ruiz to end the game.
The Lugnuts finished with ten hits in the loss, including two apiece for Díaz and William Simoneit.
Starting pitcher Guasch struck out six in 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, two walks and two runs. Dalton Sawyer and Leudeny Pineda followed with 1 2/3 hitless innings apiece, with the former striking out four while the latter whiffed two.
Lansing shortstop Max Schuemann returned to action after missing three games due to illness, going 1-for-5 with a run scored and his 31st stolen base of the year.
Right-hander Jack Cushing makes his Lugnuts debut on Friday night, taking on Dragons right-hander Lyon Richardson (4.10 ERA) at 7:05 p.m. LAFCU Fireworks will follow the game, the first of three consecutive LAFCU Fireworks spectaculars. To purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
