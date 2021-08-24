TinCaps Game Information: August 24 vs. Dayton

Fort Wayne TinCaps (46-50) vs. Dayton Dragons (50-46)

Tuesday, Aug. 24 (7:05 p.m.) | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Ind. | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 49 of 60 | Game 97 of 120

RHP Carlos Guarate (8.20 ERA) vs. RHP Carson Spiers (3.56 ERA)

TV: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (Mike Maahs)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps won their 3rd in a row on Sunday at West Michigan, blanking the Whitecaps, 2-0. Noel Vela started and went 4 2/3 innings, while Luke Boyd followed with a 1 1/3 innings. After that Austin Smith, Ramon Perez, and Kevin Kopps each tossed a scoreless frame. Offensively, Fort Wayne got an RBI single from Chris Givin in the fourth and Reinaldo Ilarraza added insurance with a ninth-inning sac fly.

PITCHING IMPROVING: Sunday marked the 5th shutout victory for the TinCaps this season. During its 3-game win streak, Fort Wayne has allowed a total of 2 runs. Over their last 40 games since July 9, TinCaps pitchers have the lowest ERA out of all 30 teams in High-A at 3.42, as the team has gone 22-18. Over their first 56 games, they ranked 10th/12 in High-A Central at 5.26, and had a 24-32 record. In this time, 'Caps pitchers also have allowed the fewest homers in High-A: 18.

HEAT RELIEF: The Padres have added some firepower to the TinCaps' bullpen. Over the weekend, San Diego called up rookie Kevin Kopps from their Arizona Complex League team. Kopps was the top performer in college baseball in the spring at Arkansas. His accolades included earning USA Baseball's Golden Spikes Award (top amateur in the nation), the Dick Howser Trophy (college baseball's "Heisman"), All-American, and more. While Kopps' best pitch is said to be a mid-80s cutter, Fort Wayne now also has Chase Walter, a 6-foot-7 righty whose fastball has been clocked in the high 90s. For Low-A West pitchers who've logged at least 27 innings this season, Walter had the highest K% (41%) and K/9 (16). Baseball America has ranked Kopps as San Diego's 13th best prospect and FanGraphs has rated Walters 31st in their system.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: We're in the final fifth of the Minor League Baseball schedule. The regular season ends on Sept. 19. The clubs with the 2 best records in the 12-team High-A Central will meet in a best-of-5 championship. Entering today, the Quad Cities River Bandits are in first place at 63-31. The Cedar Rapids Kernels have the second-best record at 53-43. The TinCaps are 7 games back of the Kernels with 24 games remaining. In terms of the East Division, just for bragging rights, Fort Wayne is 6 back of the Lake County Captains (52-44).

DOUBLES LEADER: As a team, the TinCaps lead the HAC in doubles with 181 after 2 more last night. Individually, outfielder Tirso Ornelas leads the league in 2B with 26 (2 off Carson Spiers), while infielder Justin Lopez ranks 10th with 19. Ornelas also has the 6th highest contact rate in the league at about 92%.

PATIENT APPROACH: The TinCaps trail only Cedar Rapids and Wisconsin in the HAC in free passes (walks and hit by pitches), averaging about 5 per game. Fort Wayne is walking in approximately 12% of its plate appearances. The rest of the league has walked at a 10% rate. For more context, the Yankees lead MLB in BB% (10.9%). The Padres rank 3rd (9.9%).

BIG MONTH FOR LITTLE: In 16 games in August, outfielder Grant Little has slashed a team-best .283 / .380 / .367 (.747 OPS). On Aug. 4 @ Great Lakes he broke the franchise single-game record for stolen bases with 5. On Aug. 20 @ West Michigan, he hit his first MiLB home run.

HOT ROD: First baseman Yorman Rodriguez is on a 6-game hitting streak and 8-game on-base streak.

CATCH 'EM ALL: Adam Kerner leads High-A Central catchers in runners caught stealing with 25. He's done that in 46 starts behind the plate.

REY RUNS: Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 5th in the HAC in stolen bases (30).

CLOSE CALLS: The TinCaps are 13-7 in games decided by 1 run, and 8-10 in 2-run games... The 'Caps are 3-1 in extra-innings.

260 TO THE SHOW: 52 former Fort Wayne players have appeared in the big leagues so far this season, including All-Stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Trea Turner. Since the franchise was founded in 1993, a total of 197 past players have ascended to The Show.

