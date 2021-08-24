Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Tuesday

Tuesday, August 24, 2021 l Game # 97

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (50-46) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (46-50)

RH Carson Spiers (4-2, 3.56) vs. RH Carlos Guarate (0-5, 8.20)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 5. (At Fort Wayne: Dragons 3, TinCaps 3). Current Series: First game is tonight.

Last Game: Sunday: Lake County 8, Dayton 3. The Captains sent 12 batters to the plate in a six-run second inning. Victor Ruiz hit his third home run in his last five games for Dayton. Quin Cotton and Juan Martinez each had two hits and an RBI.

Another Top-20 Prospect Joins the Dragons: The Dragons have received outfielder Allan Cerda from Low-A Daytona. Cerda becomes the seventh player currently on the Dragons roster who is ranked among the Reds top-20 prospects by MLB.com. Cerda hit .242 with 14 home runs at Daytona. In final 16 games with Daytona from August 3-21, he belted seven home runs, batting .306 with a slugging percentage of .758 and an OPS of 1.147.

The Dragons roster includes seven players ranked among the top-20 prospects in the Reds organization. In the recently-updated MLB.com rankings, Matt McLain is the #4 prospect in the Reds system; Mat Nelson is #11, Michael Siani is #13, Lyon Richardson is #15, Christian Roa is #16, Ivan Johnson is #18, and Allan Cerda is #19. In the mid-season update of Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America, McLain is #4, Nelson is #11, Roa is #14, and Johnson is #15. Siani was listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization entering the season.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are three games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season.

Player Notes

Quin Cotton is hitting .367 over his last eight games, going 11 for 30 with two homers and four doubles.

James Free has six doubles in his last 12 games. He is 14 for 46 (.304) over that period beginning July 28.

Carson Spiers over his last six starts: 3-1, 2.10 ERA, 30 IP, 16 H, 7 R, 8 BB, 40 SO.

Eduardo Salazar over his last six starts: 2-2, 2.08 ERA, 34.2 IP, 22 H, 8 ER, 9 BB, 42 SO.

Andy Fisher over his last five relief appearances: 7.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 10 SO.

Team Notes

Dragons pitchers have posted a 3.72 ERA in the month of August to rank fourth in the High-A Central League.

The Dayton bullpen over the last 17 games has tossed 74.2 innings and allowed just 23 earned runs, a 2.77 ERA.

Dragons pitchers are on pace to break the club record for most strikeouts per game. They have averaged 10.3 strikeouts per game this season (990 SO in 96 G). The club record is 9.2 per game in 2011 (1,292 SO in 140 G).

After scoring 50 runs in the six-game set at Lansing (12 home runs; .293 batting average; 382 with runners in scoring position; 26 extra base hits), the Dragons were held to 15 runs in the six games of the series vs. Lake County and went 3 for 42 with runners in scoring position.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 62 of the 96 games they have played this season.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., August 25 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-5, 5.16) at Fort Wayne LH Danny Denz (0-1, 1.82)

Thu., August 26 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (4-5, 3.49) at Fort Wayne RH Connor Lehmann (3-2, 5.24)

Fri., August 27 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Christian Roa (1-1, 6.94) at Fort Wayne RH Gabe Mosser

Sat., August 28 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton TBA at Fort Wayne LH Noel Vela

Sun., August 29 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers at Fort Wayne RH Carlos Guarate

High-A Central League Stories from August 24, 2021

