Chiefs-Cubs Suspended, Will Resume Wednesday

August 24, 2021







PEORIA, IL - Tuesday's game between the Peoria Chiefs and the South Bend Cubs was suspended with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. The game will resume tomorrow at 5:00 p.m., with the Cubs leading 7-2. South Bend scored five runs in the visiting half of the sixth inning before inclement weather suspended the contest. The regularly scheduled nine inning game will follow. Gates open at 4:30 for tomorrow's game.

