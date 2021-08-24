Chiefs-Cubs Suspended, Will Resume Wednesday
August 24, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
PEORIA, IL - Tuesday's game between the Peoria Chiefs and the South Bend Cubs was suspended with two outs in the top of the sixth inning. The game will resume tomorrow at 5:00 p.m., with the Cubs leading 7-2. South Bend scored five runs in the visiting half of the sixth inning before inclement weather suspended the contest. The regularly scheduled nine inning game will follow. Gates open at 4:30 for tomorrow's game.
