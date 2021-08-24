Bobby Bradley and Harold Ramírez Set to Rehab with the Captains Tonight

(Eastlake, OH) - In conjunction with the Cleveland Indians, the Lake County Captains today announced that 1B Bobby Bradley and OF Harold Ramírez will appear for the Captains in tonight's game on major league rehab assignments. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Gates to Classic Park open at 6:00 p.m.

Bradley (25) is in his second major league season after making his big league debut with Cleveland in 2019. In 46 games this season, Bradley has hit 11 home runs with a .213/.316/.480 slash line, good for a .796 OPS. The first baseman was Cleveland's third round pick in the 2014 MLB Draft and went on to play for the Captains in 2015. Bradley hit 27 homers as a Captain to lead Cleveland's minor league system and the Midwest League. He was a four-time Organization All-Star during his minor league career, according to MiLB.com.

Ramírez (26) is in his third major league season and his first with Cleveland. The outfielder has hit .263/.304/.405 (.708 OPS) this season with six homers. During his minor league career in the Pirates, Blue Jays and Marlins organizations, Ramírez hit a combined .303/.358/.421 (.779 OPS).

Tonight's game is a Tuesday Buck Night, presented by the Ohio Lottery. Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, $1 beers and $1 fountain sodas.

