Series Preview: Peoria Chiefs vs. South Bend Cubs II

It's rivalry week at Dozer Park. The Peoria Chiefs will play host this week to the South Bend Cubs, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The South Bend team, despite being near the bottom of the division, provides a good look at the future of the Cubs organization after the team's busy trade deadline. Here is what you need to know for this week.

South Bend's Season So Far

South Bend currently stands fifth out of six teams in the High-A Central West Division, 21.5 games behind the first place Quad Cities River Bandits. The Cubs are coming off a series against the River Bandits where they lost four out of six games.

Who to Watch For: South Bend

Alexander Canario: Canario is one of the two prospects acquired by the Cubs in the Kris Bryant trade to the San Francisco Giants and ranks as the 12th best prospect in the system. With South Bend, Canario is slashing .269/.313/.474 with four homers and 11 driven in. His arm in the outfield is one that should not be run on. Canario is a player to watch this week.

Yonathan Perlaza: Perlaza was a leading bat for the Cubs offense last week, slashing .500/.500/.1.313 with a homer and four runs batted in. He might not be the flashiest name on the team, but Perlaza is a key cog in the Cubs lineup and is sure to be one to watch this week.

Peoria's Last Series: It was a hard-fought series split for Peoria last week in their first trip to ABC Supply Stadium in Beloit. After taking the first game, Peoria then proceeded to lose the next three. Facing yet another series loss, two straight games with late-inning heroics propelled the Chiefs to a series split. Tommy Jew provided Peoria with the heroics in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday with an RBI triple. Matt Chamberlain's extra-inning homer secured the series split for the Chiefs.

Who to Watch For: Peoria

Todd Lott: Lott smashed three home runs last week to go along with a double and five runs batted in. The three home runs he hit last week came in three consecutive games, one of only few players in franchise history to do so. To say Lott is a dangerous hitter is an understatement. When Lott gets a hold of a baseball, it goes a long way.

Leandro Cedeno: Cedeno quietly put up good numbers last series in Beloit. He put up a slashline of .375/.412/.1.037 with a homer, two runs driven in, and a 1.037 OPS. The homer came on his 23rd birthday, becoming the second Chief to hit a home run on their birthday this year. Though he has had some inconsistencies as of late, it will be interesting to see if Cedeno continues to hit well this week.

