Dragons Add Another Top 20 Prospect as Daytona Home Run Leader Allan Cerda Joins Club

August 24, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today:

Outfielder Allan Cerda has been promoted to Dayton from Daytona (Low-A Southeast League).

Right-handed pitcher Matt Gill has been activated from the injured list.

Right-handed pitcher John Ghyzel has been transferred to the Dayton development list.

Catcher/first baseman Jose Tello has been released.

The Dragons roster remains at the High-A Central League limit of 30 players.

Cerda becomes the seventh player ranked among the top-20 prospects in the Reds organization (based on MLB.com's rankings) on the current Dragons roster. He is ranked #19. Cerda led the Daytona team in home runs (14), runs batted in (42), extra base hits (32), total bases (119), hits (55), and runs (42). He batted .242 in 66 games this season, but over his last 16 games with Daytona from August 3-21, he belted seven home runs, batting .306 with a slugging percentage of .758 and an OPS of 1.147.

Gill has appeared in 17 games out of the Dayton bullpen this season, going 2-0 with a 4.03 ERA.

The Dragons open a six-game series at Fort Wayne tonight at 7:05 p.m.

Notes on top prospects: The Dragons roster includes seven players ranked among the top-20 prospects in the Reds organization. In the recently-updated MLB.com rankings, Matt McLain is the #4 prospect in the Reds system; Mat Nelson is #11, Michael Siani is #13, Lyon Richardson is #15, Christian Roa is #16, Ivan Johnson is #18, and Allan Cerda is #19. In the mid-season update of Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America, McLain is #4, Nelson is #11, Roa is #14, and Johnson is #15. Siani was listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization entering the season.

