Dragons Eduardo Salazar Named League Pitcher of the Week

DAYTON, OHIO - Dayton Dragons pitcher Eduardo Salazar has been named the High-A Central League Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 16-22.

Salazar made one start during the week and tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout on Friday, August 20 at Day Air Ballpark against the Lake County Captains. Salazar did not allow a runner past first base in the game while matching a career-high 10 strikeouts. He allowed three hits and one walk.

So far in 2021, the Dragons have been well represented in the Batter and Pitcher of the Week awards in the High-A Central League. Brian Rey was named the Batter of the Week for each of the first two weeks of the season (May 3-9; May 10-16). Lyon Richardson was the Pitcher of the Week for the first week (May 3-9). Graham Ashcraft was the Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 31-June 6, and Carson Spiers has earned the Pitcher of the Week honor two times, for the weeks of June 7-13 and July 19-25.

Rey was the Cincinnati Reds Minor League Batter of the Month for May, while Ashcraft was the Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month in June.

Player Batter/Pitcher Dates

Brian Rey Batter May 3-9

Lyon Richardson Pitcher May 3-9

Brian Rey Batter May 10-16

Graham Ashcraft Pitcher May 31-June 6

Carson Spiers Pitcher June 7-13

Carson Spiers Pitcher July 19-25

Eduardo Salazar Pitcher August 16-22

Dragons Cincinnati Reds Minor League Batter/Pitcher of the Month

Player Batter/Pitcher Month

Brian Rey Batter May

Graham Ashcraft Pitcher June

