Slugging Butler Joins Lugnuts

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder/first baseman Lawrence Butler received from Low-A Stockton

A native of Atlanta, Butler was drafted by Oakland from Westlake High School in the sixth round in 2018, signing away from a commitment to West Virginia. After hitting .226 with one homer in Arizona League in his pro debut and .177 with four home runs in the New York-Penn League in 2019, the 21-year-old has enjoyed a break-out summer in Stockton, leading the Ports in games (88), runs (62), hits (88), total bases (167), extra-base hits (41), home runs (17), RBIs (67), walks (55) and stolen bases (26). On August 20, Butler swatted a 482-foot home run against the Modesto Nuts. In MLB Pipeline's midseason re-ranking of the Athletics' Top 30 prospects, he was rated no. 22 overall and the No. 1 first baseman prospect in the system.

Butler is the 54th Lugnuts player to suit up this year, tying the franchise record for most players seeing action in one season.

The Lugnuts (45-51) are back home tonight against the West Michigan Whitecaps (45-51, High-A affiliate - Tigers), opening a six-game series at Jackson® Field™. For more information, please visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

