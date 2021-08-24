'Caps and Lugnuts Postponed
August 24, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
LANSING, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps ballgame scheduled for Tuesday against the Lansing Lugnuts has been postponed due to inclement weather at Jackson Field.
Heavy thunderstorms approaching the first pitch proved too much to play the originally scheduled ballgame, leading to the postponement. Tuesday's postponement becomes the eighth gameday to see a rainout for West Michigan and the first since the second game of a doubleheader was washed out on August 13 at Classic Park against the Lake County Captains.
Tuesday's game is scheduled to be made up in a Wednesday doubleheader beginning at 6:00 pm. Both games will last seven innings in duration, with a 30-minute break in-between contests. Wednesday will become the eighth doubleheader for West Michigan this season, with the 'Caps having posted an 8-5 record in those circumstances.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps begin this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts with a doubleheader from Jackson Field on Wednesday at 6 pm. Righties Austin Bergner and Zach Shepherd get the starts for West Michigan against the Lugnuts Colin Peluse and Shohei Tomioka. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6 pm. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
